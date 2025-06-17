Sting has slammed Brexit as an “act of folly” during an interview on French television.

The Police frontman, real name Gordon Sumner, was speaking to Laurent Delahousse on France 2’s news show 20h30 Le Dimanche when he was asked about Brexit.

Delahousse told the singer that the UK no longer being part of the European Union was “difficult from our side of the Channel.”

READ MORE: Gibraltar chief minister fact-checks pro-Brexit media following EU deal

When he asked Sting if it had been less difficult to come to terms with on the British side, he responded: “It was an act of folly and we are only beginning to understand how stupid it was.”

Sting went on to say that he had voted remain in the 2016 referendum and would like to see the UK return to the EU.

He continued: “I am a European. We are the largest economic community in the world, we need to stay together. We are threatened by Russia, maybe by America – we need to stay united.”

"Brexit was an act of folly. We're only beginning to understand how stupid it was. I want to be back in the EU. I'm a European. We're the world's biggest economic community, threatened by Russia, maybe the US. We should be united"



👏Sting on main French news👇 @LaurentDelahous pic.twitter.com/Vcw4cmZ6jh — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) June 17, 2025

This isn’t the first time Sting has spoken out against Brexit. Back in 2021, he labelled it a “personal tragedy,” saying that Brits “knew it was going to be a disaster.”

He told AFP: “Young British people have been robbed of the opportunity to experience Europe. It’s insane.”

Sting signed a petition in 2019 calling for parliament to revoke the Article 50 letter notifying the EU of Britain’s intention to leave the bloc.

In an interview with Bloomberg at the time he predicted Brexit would be a “disaster” for the UK, adding: “I’m a very patriotic Englishman, British man, and I want us to be part of Europe. We have to be, it’s insane.”