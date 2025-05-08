Comedian Stewart Lee has said he “wouldn’t work in the States at the moment” over fears that his comedy would get him arrested.

Speaking to Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s podcast, Ways to Change the World, the stand-up comic revealed he had turned down the chance to perform for a week in Chicago.

He said: “I wouldn’t work in the States at the moment. I’d worry about them going through my jokes and ending up spending two days locked up without my heart medication. I just would worry about it.”

Lee said he was in no doubt that Trump was embracing fascism, saying people need to “call it what it is.”

In his latest Guardian column, he wrote about “the New American Fascism” and “the fascist future.” When asled by Guru-Murthy if he meant what he said, Lee was adamant he did, saying he ‘doesn’t see a way out.’

“People are pussyfooting around this idea. People are being deported, wrongly, from the United States to an El Savador jail without due process. What’s that?”

“Trump is doing deals for resources with dictators. It absolutely is that and we have to call it that, and we have to act in the way that we should have done more quickly in the Thirties,” he added.

In this episode of Ways to Change the World with Krishnan Guru-Murthy he also discusses the state of comedy today. pic.twitter.com/QQKfp2vfnk — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) May 7, 2025

