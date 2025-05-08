Sir Keir Starmer has described the UK’s trade deal with the US as a “fantastic, historic day.”

On Thursday afternoon, the prime minister and Donald Trump confirmed the deal between the two nations during a phone call.

The president started off the call by labelling the UK one of America’s “most cherished allies,” before providing more detail on what it entailed.

He confirmed the deal will involve billions of dollars of American exports including American beef, ethanol, and other agricultural products.

“They’ll also be fast tracking American goods through their customs process, so our exports go to a very, very quick form of approval, and there won’t be any red tape,” Trump said.

He added that American chemicals and machinery have been added to the deal.

Sir Keir then described the announcement of the deal as a “fantastic, historic day” and a “real tribute to the history that we have of working so closely together”.

He went on to say the deal will boost jobs on both sides of the Atlantic and “could not be more apt” given its timing on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

"This is a really fantastic, historic day," PM Keir Starmer says in response to US President Donald Trump's tariff deal between the US and UK



Follow live: https://t.co/32nNcUhglH pic.twitter.com/koLNSRILEb — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 8, 2025

Related: Parties call for Parliament vote on UK-US trade deal over fears of tax cuts for tech billionaires