Stephen Fry has voiced support for the Extinction Rebellion protests which aim to occupy parts of central London from next week in the name of climate change.
In a video shared on Twitter, the actor and comedian praised the group for attempting to “make politicians really recalibrate, realign, revolutionise politics” through their “mucky” and “disruptive” demonstrations.
Extinction Rebellion activist Zoe Blackler told PA that this year’s protest will involve “occupations, targeted action and marching” in London, and the group’s main demand is that the Government stops all new investment in fossil fuels.
In the two-minute video shared by Extinction Rebellion, Fry, 61, said: “I know Extinction Rebellion, XR, are mucky and they make a fuss, they’re loud, they’re disruptive, they sometimes throw paint and other such things and they block traffic.
“But what else is going to make politicians really recalibrate, realign, revolutionise politics so that it faces the horrors of climate change and all the damage we’re doing to our planet?
"It's going to be a heck of a fight, but unless we get together it's a fight we'll lose. So here's to you XR" @stephenfry— Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) August 20, 2021
From Monday let's pull together to demand the impossible and pressure those in power to #ActNow in the face of the #ClimateEmergency.#ExtinctionRebellion pic.twitter.com/uz9D2L71fD
“It’s a very complex and very difficult situation, but unless we recognise that everything has to change then nothing will change, it seems to me.
“I know that you can point the finger of hypocrisy at everybody who owns an object and drives a car, but we’re all going to have to re-think the way we live our lives and the way we dispose of all the things we buy and the way society works.
“It’s much better if we think about it together and without enmity, but understanding a common purpose for the common good – is that so much to ask?
“XR, Extinction Rebellion, seem to be the only people who are sensibly, even if angrily, even if energetically, trying to move society and the world towards this.
“It’s going to be a heck of a fight, but unless we get together, it’s a fight we’ll lose.”
The Metropolitan Police force said it is engaging with Extinction Rebellion leaders on Friday, two days before the protests are due to begin in Trafalgar Square in central London.
They added that three similar demonstrations by the group in 2019 and 2020 cost more than £50 million to police in total, and that millions more will be spent in the response to this year’s demonstration.
Related: Policing Extinction Rebellion has cost taxpayers £50 million in two years
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .