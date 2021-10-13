In the wake of Britain’s ever-increasing stack of crises and shortages, plus the aftermath of Brexit, one Twitter user has gone viral after asking his followers whether he should stay in Germany or return to the UK.

Currently residing in Germany, they wrote: “I appear to have 815 followers so here is a question for you all.

“Coming to a major decision point in our lives; do we remain living/retiring in Germany or make the big step after 20 years to return to the UK?”

In just a few hours, the tweet received thousands of replies, and the results are (perhaps unsurprisingly) unanimously in favour of remaining in Germany, based on the UK government and its handling of Brexit, plus worsening conditions on this side of the Channel.

‘Stay in Germany, a grown up country in a world of children‘

In response to the tweet, one Twitter user wrote: “No, stay in Germany. The UK is a dreadful place run by the sixth form of Eton College. Imagine Milosovic’s Serbia only without the banging techno music. And more rain. No stay in Germany, a grown up country in a world of children.”

Another wrote: “Stay in Germany” trending at number 3. Not bad for someone with 815 followers asking the question. Says much more about Johnson’s UK than it does about Germany, TBF.”

One Twitter user added: “Stay in Germany. I can’t imagine anyone would recommend that you move to this dystopian nightmare.”

Another said: “Stay in Germany, the UK is increasingly unpleasant & unstable. This may be a temporary situation but it is not going to be resolved within months & may not be resolved for decades. I would move to Germany if I were offered a job in a heartbeat.”

Another added: “I love this Stay in Germany trend. But it begs a question. If this overwhelming response is a measure of how many people are unhappy with the UK, who the hell is still voting Tory? Are elections rigged? Are we beaten into submission by our masters? Delusion? What?”

“Stay in Germany, or anywhere in the EU for that matter. Unfortunately the disillusionment that 52% had is just increasing, now for new reasons. They have their country back but it is now floating in the wonderful open sea with no rudder, no sail and no captain.”

‘Everything is going downhill here‘

“I am German and have lived in the UK since 2004. If I had known then what was going to happen in the UK, I would never have come here. Stay in Germany! Everything is going downhill here.”

“I can only say, stay in Germany. Don’t come here the UK has turned into a right-wing gammon fest. The country is falling apart and we’ve a government who are helping it burn. #StayInGermany”.

“Unless something very bad is happening in Germany right now which is even worse than in the UK then this is seemingly a very strange question to ask. If I were you, I’d stay in Germany. The benefits of living over there appear to outweigh being in the UK.”

“Stay in Germany? If I had lived and worked there happily for 20 years and felt at home, my finances were in place, any family could come and visit and I had freedom to move? I wouldn’t. I’d stay put and enjoy what I’d built because right now the UK is not thriving at all.”

“Stay in Germany, apply for German citizenship. At least there is stability in living in an EU member state. The UK unfortunately is just at the beginning of the slide to the bottom. Unemployment, inflation, exchange rates, etc have yet to make themselves fully felt.”

“Stay in Germany. Hundreds of thousands of people, possibly millions, in England especially, would rather be in your position than theirs. Visit the UK on holiday occasionally. That’ll be quite enough, surely?”

That sorts that, then.

