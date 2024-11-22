The coronation of King Charles III cost UK taxpayers £72 million, government figures have revealed.

Despite promising to be a “slimmed-down affair”, tens of millions of pounds was taken from the public purse for the event, which fell in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

Over £50 million was dished out by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), which coordinated the event, while policing costs came to almost £22m, which were paid for by the Home Office.

A poll carried out by YouGov the month before the Coronation revealed that 52 per cent of Londoners did not believe the Coronation should be paid for by taxpayers.

There had been much speculation about the cost to the public purse, which the DCMS said could not be revealed until after the event.

The DCMS annual accounts report released on Thursday (21/11) said the Coronation reached an estimated global audience of two billion people in 125 countries, saying it “offered a unique opportunity to celebrate and strengthen our national identity and showcase the UK to the world”.

Celebrity guests inside the Abbey included British acting royalty Emma Thompson, Judi Dench and Stephen Fry, as well as international stars such as US singers Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

The Foreign Office said in total, 90 heads of state were in attendance, as well as the first ladies of the United States and Ukraine, representing the presidents of their respective countries.

The King’s youngest son, Prince Harry, flew in from California for the ceremony, but his wife Meghan and their two children did not join him.

