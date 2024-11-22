Members of the Question Time audience appeared less sympathetic to farmers’ inheritance tax woes than most of the media is letting on in the wake of demonstrations in London.
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets this week to protest increases in the amount of tax owed by large estates in certain scenarios.
Most farms will continue to be exempt from having to pay anything at all.
Audience members at the latest Question Time in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, appeared to be more clued up about the effects of the tax than much of the media is letting on, with one man saying he’ll need “the world’s smallest violin”.
Others pointed to the special treatment of vast estates, which has been seized upon by multimillionaires such as Jeremy Clarkson and James Dyson: