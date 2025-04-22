Isabel Oakeshott has hit out at Keir Starmer for apparently not knowing what an Easter Garden is, accusing him of “ignorance of our Christian tradition at the highest level.”

In a bizarre segment from Mike Graham’s show, he and Oakeshott voiced their (faux) outrage at a video shared on the Downing Street social media account of Starmer visiting children at a church for Easter celebrations.

Wishing a very happy Easter to Christians across the UK and around the world, as they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.



As we look to the future with hope, I want to thank Christians for their huge contributions to our country. pic.twitter.com/i4lZ7oI4U9 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 20, 2025

In particular, Oakeshott, who recently moved to Dubai to avoid the tax hike on private school fees, seemed perturbed by the prime minister asking what the children in the video were doing as they planted flowers for an ‘Easter garden’.

She told concrete-grower Graham: “Can we just pause for a minute to reflect on the fact that he appeared not to know what an Easter garden is.”

Oakeshott claimed that “anyone who has had any sort of Christian upbringing” would know what one is, comparing them to Christmas trees.

She went on to say that if the prime minister did not know what it was, this demonstrated he isn’t aware of how important this time of year is to Christians.

Oakeshott finished by accusing Starmer of “ignorance of our Christian tradition at the highest level.”

Mike Graham and Isabel Oakeshott react to Keir Starmer's Easter video.



"He appeared not to know what an Easter Garden is… ignorance of our Christian tradition of the highest level!"@IsabelOakeshott | @Iromg pic.twitter.com/mEOdQo5Ulp — Talk (@TalkTV) April 21, 2025

But the main reaction to the clip seemed to be a lot of people – including a number of Christians – pointing out that the Easter Garden is perhaps not quite as well-known a tradition as Oakeshott believes.

One person wrote: “I was raised in a Christian household in an extremely Christian community and I have never heard of a ‘Easter Garden’. Are people just making shit up to be angry about now?”

Another said: “Full disclosure here, but I am 43 years old and have absolutely no fucking clue what an Easter garden is? Never heard if it? It appears that Sir Keir and I have both missed a meeting somewhere?”

Full disclosure here, but I an 43 years old and have absolutely no fucking clue what an Easter garden is? Never heard if it? It appears that Sir Keir and I have both missed a meeting somewhere? pic.twitter.com/xgDbEGMeOc — Razor Marone (@Streettough) April 21, 2025

A third simply asked: “Does anyone know what an Easter Garden is?”

Someone else penned: “I went to church and Sunday school every Sunday and was educated in Church of England schools through childhood and I have never heard of an ‘Easter Garden’ either.”

I went to church and Sunday school every Sunday and was educated in Church of England schools through childhood and I have never heard of an “Easter Garden” either. https://t.co/8H0wdKqZZN — Miffy (@miffythegamer) April 21, 2025

For those of you still in the dark, an Easter Garden is a small garden with items that represent the Easter story.

We don’t know if the prime minister knew what one was or not, and quite frankly we don’t care.

