The clean-up in Southport has begun following a night of violent clashes on Merseyside.

Merseyside Police said “a large group of people – believed to be supporters of the English Defence League” – began to throw items such as bricks towards the mosque in the seaside town at around 7.45pm.

Officers put on helmets and riot gear after stones and bottles were launched at them and police vehicles were damaged and set on fire.

In a post on social media, the force said shops had been “broken into and looted”, adding that “those responsible will be brought to justice”.

The mother of Elsie Dot Stancombe, who was fatally stabbed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club, wrote on Facebook: “This is the only thing that I will write, but please please stop the violence in Southport tonight.

“The police have been nothing but heroic these last 24 hours and they and we don’t need this.”

Sunrise in Southport. A scene of devastation surrounding the mosque on St Luke’s Road after an angry mob attacked police last night. Bricks, bottles, fireworks sit alongside bits of a burnt out police vehicle – metal melted in the heat. @GMB pic.twitter.com/AD0wZS2zIm — Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) July 31, 2024

The troubling scenes saw 27 officers taken to hospital, with 12 others being treated and discharged at the scene, North West Ambulance Service said.

Merseyside Police said eight officers suffered serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the officers injured in Tuesday’s protests will “now be unavailable for duty in what is an incredibly busy time for the force”.

Videos posted on social media showed people throwing wheelie bins and bricks at officers who held riot shields to push the crowds back.

Chairman of Merseyside Police Federation Chris McGlade said more than 50 officers had been hurt in a “sustained and vicious attack”.

“Police officers are not robots”

He added: “Police officers are not robots. We are mothers and fathers. Sons and daughters. Husbands, wives and partners.

“We should be going home at the end of our shifts. Not to hospital.”

The violent protests followed hundreds of people taking part in a peaceful vigil for the stabbing victims outside Southport’s Atkinson arts venue, with many in tears as they laid flowers and cards of remembrance.

As well as the three children who died, eight other youngsters suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were also critically injured, police said.

The vigil was followed by the protest outside the mosque as demonstrators chanted far-right slogans and clashed with police in St Luke’s Road.

False claims spread on social media

Southport MP Patrick Hurley said on Wednesday that rioters must face the “full force of the law”, saying they were “utterly disrespecting the families of the dead and injured children”.

Mr Hurley condemned “beered-up thugs” who threw bricks, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Even if this lad, the 17-year-old, turns out to be Muslim, under no circumstances does that justify any attack on a mosque by anybody at all.”

He also hit out at the “swirling morass” of social media “lies and propaganda”, saying they have fuelled rumours about the attacker’s identity as well as criticism of politicians.

False claims had spread online that the suspect was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.

The Prime Minister said rioters had “hijacked” a vigil for victims and will “feel the full force of the law”.

Writing on X, Sir Keir Starmer said: “The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday.

“They deserve our support and our respect. Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves.”

