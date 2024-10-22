The UK government are looking into introducing a ban on smacking in England, the Department for Education has confirmed.

Scotland, Wales and Jersey have already banned the punishment through their devolved governments, outlawing the use of physical violence to punish children.

Plans for similar bills in England were previously rejected by the Conservative government, with the most recent denial last year.

However, Labour ministers are now “looking carefully” at whether they can get the matter over the line.

The renewed interest comes following calls for a ban from the Children’s Commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza, after the death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif.

Dame Rachel said that banning all kinds of corporal punishment could help prevent violence towards children from escalating.

Taking to X she wrote: “If we are serious about keeping every child safe, it’s time England takes this necessary step.

“Too many children have been harmed or killed at the hands of the people who should love and care for them most.”

The Children Act 2004 made it illegal to assault a child causing actual bodily or grievous harm, although it remains legal in England and Northern Ireland for a parent or carer to physically discipline their child.

Organisations such as the NSPCC and Barnardo’s have been long-standing advocates of outlawing smacking in England, while two-third of English people polled by YouGov earlier this year were against the practice.

The Conservative government were of the belief that parents should be trusted to discipline their children.

A Department for Education spokesperson told the BBC that the new government have an alternative stance on the matter.

“Any form of violence towards a child is completely unacceptable, and we are looking closely at the legal changes made in Wales and Scotland as we consider whether there is any more we could do in this area,” they said.

“We are already supporting teachers, social workers and all safeguarding professionals to spot the signs of abuse or neglect more quickly, including with our mandatory framework for safeguarding children.”

