British drinkers have been left fuming after a major brewery announced it was reducing the strength of its lager in the UK.

We’re all encouraged to be more conscious about what we’re eating and drinking, particularly when it comes to alcohol.

With booze, it can be pretty useful to know just how strong what you’re drinking is, or else you might find you’ve failed to pace yourself on a night out and are more drunk than you’d like to be.

Well, if you’re after a weaker beer that you can drink a few pints of without a banging headache the next day, this might be good news for you.

Grolsch Premium Pilsner

Grolsch Premium Pilsner will be cutting its alcohol strength in the UK. The Dutch tipple previously had a 4 per cent ABV in the UK, which was already lower than the 5 per cent you’d find if you bought the same beer in Europe.

The lower 4 per cent ABV was introduced in 2020, but now Asahi UK, the beer’s owner, has confirmed the alcohol strength of the beer has been reduced again for British drinkers.

According to The Grocer, Grolsch’s alcohol strength has been changed to 3.4 per cent, with this weaker beer already on the market in the UK

An Asahi spokesperson told the publication: “Following much analysis, we decided to reformulate Grolsch to a new ABV of 3.4 per cent, which went into market earlier this year.

“We are confident this still delivers an excellent premium beer that will appeal to a broad range of consumers.”

23p per can

The Grocer reports that the decision to weaken Grolsch’s strength will save Asahi UK about 23p in excise duty for every 440ml can of Grolsch sold. This comes after sales of the lager had been falling.

The news has left some beer-lovers furious, with some saying there’s “no point drinking” the lager.

One person wrote: “Another once decent beer, ruined by the accountants and the tax man. I used to be quite partial to the old 5.0 per cent Grolsch on draught a few years back. Just who exactly are these 3.4 per cent beers aimed at?”

Another once decent beer, ruined by the accountants and the tax man. I used to be quite partial to the old 5.0% Grolsch on draught a few years back.



Just who exactly are these 3.4% beers aimed at? @oldmudgie pic.twitter.com/OgFKMeX4N7 — Scott Chapman (@ChapScottman) October 17, 2024

Another said: “Grolsch Premium Pilsner is reducing the strength of lager to 3.4 per cent ABV from 4.0 per cent. 4 per cent isn’t premium and 3.4 per cent is a f***ing shandy!”

A third commented: “At 3.4 there’s no point drinking it!”

Someone else wrote: “@Grolsch_UK just thought I’d let you know that 3.4 per cent is not a premium pilsner is anyone’s book but yours.

“I hope there will be a price drop correlated with the drop in strength?”

