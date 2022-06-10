Government plans to burn £4 billion of unusable personal protective equipment (PPE) to generate power have been criticised by MPs as potentially costly – both financially and to the environment.

It comes as a firm linked to Tory peer Michelle Mone was awarded £200m of taxpayers’ money in contracts via the VIP fast lane.

Angela Rayner tweeted: “MedPro is now under National Crime Agency investigation but Ministers won’t come clean about these contracts. What have they got to hide?”

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) lost 75% of the £12 billion it spent on PPE in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic to inflated prices and faulty kit.

This included £4 billion worth which could not be used because it did not meet NHS standards.

MPs also raised concerns about “inappropriate”, unauthorised payoffs made by health bodies to staff, warning that more of these are likely to happen amid the large-scale restructuring of the NHS.

During the pandemic, three clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) paid special severance payments without the required approval from the Treasury, the committee said.

PAC chairwoman Dame Meg Hillier said the DHSC has done little to “put its house in order” after wasting “huge amounts” of public money.

The Labour MP said: “The story of PPE purchasing is perhaps the most shameful episode in the UK Government response to the pandemic.

“At the start of the pandemic health service and social care staff were left to risk their own and their families’ lives due to the lack of basic PPE.

“In a desperate bid to catch up, the Government splurged huge amounts of money, paying obscenely inflated prices and payments to middlemen in a chaotic rush, during which they chucked out even the most cursory due diligence.

“This has left us with massive public contracts now under investigation by the National Crime Agency or in dispute because of allegations of modern slavery in the supply chain.

Galling

“Add to that a series of inappropriate, unauthorised severance payoffs made by clinical commissioning groups in the first year of the pandemic and the impression given falls even further from what we expect.

“The DHSC singularly failed to manage this crisis, despite years of clear and known risk of a pandemic, and the challenges facing it now are vast, from getting the NHS back on its feet to preparing for the next major crisis.

“There are, frankly, too few signs that it is putting its house in order or knows how to.”

The PAC has urged the DHSC to clarify its plan to dispose of unusable and excess PPE, including predicted costs to the Treasury and to the environment.

Chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Pat Cullen, said the burning of PPE is a “galling” reminder that the DHSC’s approach to procurement may also have cost nurses’ lives.

She said: “Our members will find this galling.

“It is a painful reminder of the worst of the pandemic – inadequate or wasteful PPE.

“Sending billions of pounds up in smoke when NHS and care services are struggling will be hard for them to comprehend.

“If this money had been used more wisely and decent quality PPE bought in the first place, then nurses’ lives might have been saved.

“It will be critical, if we are to truly learn the lessons, for the forthcoming public inquiry to pin down causes and to say clearly where mistakes were made so they are never repeated.”

Reactions

1.

The PPE fraud scandal needs a public inquiry – and arrests — Mark McAndrew (@markmcan) June 10, 2022

2.

Outrageous waste of public money. Regardless of the experience required – the flaws in this kit were just so basic and obvious. When’s the Covid inquiry??? — RobbieScowler (@RScowler) June 10, 2022

3.

What happened to asking for a refund ? — darren malin. 🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@MalinDarren) June 10, 2022

4.

"A DHSC review of the 364 PPE contracts it signed found that 176 (48%) were questionable."



Sleazy, illegal and wasteful. But on the upside, a lot of Tory donors got fantastically rich. https://t.co/nczObb6OI0 — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) June 10, 2022

5.

A sickening catalogue of toxic Tory PPE waste:



⛔️£4bn not up to NHS standard

⬆️ £4.7bn on inflated prices

🚫£2.6bn unsuitable for NHS staff

🚮£673m on defective kit that can’t be used, donated or sold.



Now they are literally burning your money. ❤️‍🔥☢️https://t.co/3hkrzeNXu6 — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) June 10, 2022

6.

Our money



Going up in smoke…



“Health officials say they will burn much of a £4bn pile” of unusable PPEhttps://t.co/JCDqttfSS6 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 10, 2022

7.

So, since yesterday…



We've learned that Brexit cost the UK economy £31 billion (measurement accounts for the pandemic).



We've learned that £4 billion of PPE will be burnt as it's unusable.



We've learned that Rishi Sunak overpaid £11 billion on UK debt.



A very expensive 24H! — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) June 10, 2022

8.

“The story of PPE purchasing is perhaps the most shameful episode of the UK government response to the pandemic.”- result: health workers didn’t have proper protection for weeks & Tory friends got rich w/ overly inflated contracts, sometimes for dodgy kit. https://t.co/2t9VoQuRpH — Prof. Devi Sridhar (@devisridhar) June 10, 2022

9.

Nursing staff everywhere are horrified to learn today that the UK government will burn £4bn of unusable PPE.



The voice of nursing will be heard during the #COVID19 Inquiry to ensure such grave negligence never happens again: https://t.co/qfKnkOIsbr pic.twitter.com/a7uvvQ5Fym — The RCN (@theRCN) June 10, 2022

10.

Where it starts:

– Burning £50 notes in front of homeless people

Where it ends:

– Government plan to burn £4bn of unusable PPE https://t.co/Fsoi4IE8F2 — Mark Cockerton (@CockertonMark) June 10, 2022

