Shamima Begum has failed in her legal bid to challenge the decision to deprive her of her British citizenship.

Begum was 15 years old when she travelled from Bethnal Green, east London, through Turkey and into territory controlled by the so-called Islamic State (IS).

Her British citizenship was revoked shortly after she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

Begum, now 23, brought a challenge against the Home Office over this decision at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC), a specialist tribunal which hears challenges to decisions to remove someone’s British citizenship on national security grounds.

Trafficked

Following a five-day hearing in November, the tribunal dismissed her challenge on Wednesday.

Giving the decision of the commission, Mr Justice Jay said that the tribunal found that there was a “credible suspicion” Begum had been trafficked to Syria for sexual exploitation, “to which, as a child, she could not give a valid consent”.

“In the commission’s opinion, there is a credible suspicion that Begum was recruited, transferred and then harboured for the purpose of sexual exploitation,” he continued in the ruling.

However, the specialist tribunal ruled that a finding that Begum had been trafficked did not prevent the then-home secretary from removing her citizenship.

Mr Justice Jay also said in a summary of the commission’s decision that the existence of this suspicion was “insufficient” for her to succeed on her arguments that the deprivation of her British citizenship failed to respect her human rights, adding that given she was now in Syria, the Home Secretary was not compelled to facilitate her return nor stopped from using “deprivation powers”.

‘She’s British’

Shortly after the ruling, ‘she’s British’ started trending on Twitter.

Here’s what people had to say:

This isn't British justice.



Shamima Begum is British, born and groomed in London so she should be dealt with here if terror crimes were committed and remains our responsibility.



Instead she's discarded and dumped on another country.



https://t.co/3mOm2rgZgs — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) February 22, 2023

People being triumphant here need to take a step back. Someone having their citizenship revoked by a politician is a ridiculous notion. Terrifying.



She is a British born girl who was groomed and trafficked by extremists. Even If she's a criminal then she should face justice here https://t.co/yxmmyWeinE — Stuart B 🇪🇺 (@RoyalBlueStuey) February 22, 2023

Really uncomfortable with idea Shamima Begum's citizenship removed because she's a threat. Lots of UK citizens are threats. We have systems to manage that. If they aren't working, fix them. Being a threat, or doing bad things, doesn't change if you're British. And she clearly is. — Helen Barnard (@Helen_Barnard) February 22, 2023

Man I don't know what to think about Shamima Begum. Being able to lose your citizenship that you were born with (so she's born, not naturalised) based on your actions seems like a really slippery slope.



It seems to me that if she's British, she should be tried as British. — @[email protected] (@overbyte) February 22, 2023

"This country is responsible for its citizens"



Amnesty International UK's Steve Valdez-Symonds tells @KayBurley Shamima Begum should have "never" had her British citizenship revoked.https://t.co/zW10gGTyZz



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/aABL1ZIOmc — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 22, 2023

I think whatever your views on Shamima Begum are irrelevant, she’s British end of story — 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗔 (@agirlcalledlina) February 22, 2023

She was 15, she’s British, she was groomed & trafficked, she should have rights but the government would rather exploit her as political pawn! https://t.co/wI2wh7kxiK — Ben Pearson (@benpearson1987) February 22, 2023

Related: We can’t control the weather in Spain, Therese Coffey tells concerned farmers