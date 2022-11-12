Matt Hancock admitted he made a “mistake” and regrets the actions that led to his resignation as health secretary after partaking in the first eating trial of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! series.

The West Suffolk MP, 44, faced camel’s penis, sheep’s vagina and cow’s anus in La Cucaracha Cafe, meaning The Cockroach Cafe in English, with Culture Club’s Boy George to bring back 11 stars for camp during Friday’s episode.

The public voted for the pair to take part in the Bushtucker trial, marking Hancock’s third consecutive challenge since arriving in camp on Wednesday with comedian Seann Walsh.

After the challenge, Hancock was questioned by his campmates about breaking coronavirus social distancing rules during the pandemic by having an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

Matt addresses the elephant in the room and answers the big questions dominating camp… #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/jSA63Ehpgw — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 11, 2022

“It was a mistake”

Hancock, who resigned as health secretary in June 2021, said: “It was a mistake, because I fell in love with somebody. That’s why I apologised for it.”

TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas said: “It’s that kind of, you just do it and then afterwards it’s like, ‘Oh I’m sorry, I’m sorry’.”

Hancock replied: “No, because it’s bigger than that.”

Loose Women star Charlene White said: “It’s massively bigger than that. My aunt died from Covid in the first wave.

“So, we couldn’t go to the hospital to go and visit her. I had to sit by myself in the church at her funeral. We couldn’t hug each other because we were following guidance.

“And I get that you fell in love, I understand all of those things, but sorry for a lot of families like mine doesn’t really cut it.”

Hancock replied: “Yeah. Well, there you go. That’s one of the reasons that I regret it as much as I do.”

“I’m looking for a bit of forgiveness”

Speaking to White, he added: “Do you know what it is actually, what I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness, that’s what I’m really looking for.”

Douglas said: “I nearly cried then.”

Hancock replied: “So did I. We all make mistakes. I made a pretty big one.”

The exchange prompted both White and Cleaver to give him a hug, to which the actress added: “That took balls Matt to say that.”

Reaction

But judging by reaction on social media, the public aren’t so ready to give him a pass.

Here’s a pick of what was said:

Crying for himself, again. Save it for the inquiry. https://t.co/Jykix122OE — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) November 12, 2022

“what i’m looking for is a bit of forgiveness”-matt hancock. YOUR NOT FUCKING GETTING IT #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/FWbdmpEouN — harry (@harry_taylor32) November 11, 2022

The British media will try its hardest to redeem the guy on the left, and slander for life the one on the right. pic.twitter.com/mDRTe7HxXR — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) November 12, 2022

The British public watching Matt Hancock ask for forgiveness#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ZTCqRErNAa — Ash (@DrivingOnEmptyx) November 11, 2022

‘What I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness’ Matt Hancock pic.twitter.com/vmvyYJbmga — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) November 12, 2022

if you really think matt hancock deserves forgiveness then you obviously have no idea how those who lost their loved ones truly feel #imaceleb — ▪︎ (@houjousatoko_) November 11, 2022

chris moyles is the smartest one in there right now, not falling for matt hancock’s act to try and get everyone to forgive him. what the country needs is forgiveness in the form of ACTIONS, not empty words on a reality tv show when he should be serving his constituents #ImACeleb — emma (@emmal96_) November 11, 2022

Just to remind people, Hancock ordered patients be put back in care homes without testing, leading to 40,000 avoidable deaths.



40,000.



The high court ruled this decision was unlawful.



The way to beg forgiveness for 40,000 deaths is not on a game show. — Adam (@AdamDidThat) November 12, 2022

Related: Musk tells staff to brace for ‘difficult times’ as he warns of Twitter’s demise