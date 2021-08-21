Health secretary Sajid Javid was in Carlisle yesterday to officially open the new £35 million cancer care facility at the Cumberland Infirmary.

The £35 million centre, at Carlisle’s Cumberland Infirmary, is set to benefit patients across north Cumbria and is a partnership between the Northern Centre for Cancer Care, North Cumbria – a partnership between Newcastle Hospitals and North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust (NCIC).

Mr Javid said: “It’s been a pleasure to come here today to be invited to open the new hospital.”

“I think everyone understands why the waiting lists have risen during the pandemic with the NHS rightly focussing on Covid and people seriously affected by that.

“Having this new cancer centre open today is a very good example of how we can bring that waiting list down.”

Of course we welcome any new medical facility to ensure people are given the best treatment possible,but his claims that it was a new hospital were questioned on social media.

Reactions

Sajid Javid opened a new building in an established hospital, yet claims to have opened a new hospital. Like adding a garden shed to your property, and bragging that you've bought a second home. https://t.co/o8BJw8gx9A — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@uk_domain_names) August 20, 2021

Mr Javid, if I get a new shed for my garden, will Mr Sunak charge me stamp duty for purchasing a new house? https://t.co/Glvmo5OJ9L — Adil Rashford Saka Sancho 💙 (@adilray) August 21, 2021

Dear Mr Javid, it would be enormously helpful if you could name this hospital and the other 47, and also clarify what you mean by ‘new’. Are these new buildings on new sites, or modifications and upgrades of existing services? https://t.co/oDu93umuGr — Dr Phil Hammond 💙 (@drphilhammond) August 20, 2021

Not a new hospital. It’s a new cancer unit of an existing hospital, Carlisle Infirmary, Cumbria. Get in the sea, Billy Bullshitter. @sajidjavid #lies https://t.co/wCyX8CoEyZ — Ralf Little 💙 (@RalfLittle) August 20, 2021

NEWS! Sajid Javid declares new hospital open in his kitchen after applying plaster to cut on his finger https://t.co/HLzotQCBD9 pic.twitter.com/0CAaasnXi5 — NewsThump (@newsthump) August 21, 2021

Here's the Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, lying AGAIN!



It is NOT a new hospital, it's a new unit. That's something very different. https://t.co/nHXA561UVx — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) August 20, 2021

It’s a cancer unit, not a hospital.

The truth matters. https://t.co/uJp2tfvT4y — Dr Julia Grace Patterson💙 (@JujuliaGrace) August 20, 2021

I don’t understand why these clowns do this. He hasn’t opened a “new hospital”. He’s opened a cancer care facility in an existing hospital.



Pointless lie. https://t.co/s3SetnJULR — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) August 20, 2021

