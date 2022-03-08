Russia may not be at the top of many nation’s Christmas card lists, but it turns out they have quite an extensive list of ‘unfriendly countries’ too – and there aren’t many that escape their ire.

CNN’s senior global affairs analyst, Bianna Golodryga has released the Kremlin’s approved ‘naughty list’ on Twitter, with the UK (including Jersey, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and Gibraltar) featured among them.

Even poor San Marino, a mountainous microstate in Italy that generally keeps itself to itself, has been added to the index.

Ukraine, unsurprisingly, is also on there, alongside Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra and Iceland.

In Asia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan are signalled as being ‘unfriendly’, while Australia, Micronesia and New Zealand in the Pacifics also make the rankings.

In response, Joshua Sauberman wrote: “It would’ve been easier to publish a list of countries who have been “friendly” to Russia, but what do I know?”

It would’ve been easier to publish a list of countries who have been “friendly” to Russia, but what do I know? 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/Db8ajwgavW — Joshua Sauberman • জুবর্মান • 佐伯曼 • זאוברמן • 사우버맨 (@JoshForNY) March 7, 2022

The Kremlin has identified San Marino as being unfriendly to Russia, but apparently not a country like Sweden that is providing weapons to destroy Russian tanks. Really makes you wonder about Russian intelligence. https://t.co/Coi7GflZDj pic.twitter.com/fLIjjXI4c8 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 7, 2022

We now go live to a shot of Vladimir Putin, henceforth known as Putin the Petty https://t.co/UpgUEeL5Te pic.twitter.com/qVhAngs1kS — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) March 7, 2022

I am Swedish. I am deeply offended and disturbed if my country is not on the list (after all, we did send 5 000 anti-tank weapons and some other stuff). 🙂 https://t.co/1rMWc6Ccid — Henrik Leffler (@henrik_leffler) March 7, 2022

It is an Honour to be on this list. 👇🏻👊🏻



Other Nations must ask themselves why they are not listed! What are they doing wrong? #IStandWithUkraine https://t.co/q1sul0Ux3l — Danaiolos (@Danaiolos) March 7, 2022

Wouldn’t it have been easier to list the “friendly” Russia allies?Isn’t it like 3 countries? — Wendy Speers 🇺🇸 (@PuuderSpeers) March 7, 2022

Russia invasion map

It comes as a map has circulated on Reddit that illustrates all the nations Russia/USSR has invaded over the years.

Noted the British Empire doesn’t exactly have a great track record in this either.

Countries marked in red showed that at some point throughout history, Russia had invaded or occupied. These include France, Germany, Iran and Japan.

Countries marked in yellow are places Russia has fought in that country and include Norway, Denmark, Italy and Syria.

