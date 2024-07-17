Rudy Giuliani took a tumble and fell while walking through the Fiserv Forum, where the Republican National Convention is taking place.

The former mayor of New York City and attorney for Donald Trump suddenly fell sideways into a row of chairs before falling onto the floor as he walked up an aisle in the main convention hall.

He was helped back up and seemed no worse for wear – later taking to X (formerly Twitter) to thank people for their concern.

Rudy Giuliani having an absolute shocker at the Clown Convention, perhaps he’s had a few. pic.twitter.com/FPnlqlgLj2 — Brendan May (@bmay) July 16, 2024

Thank you for your concern.



I tripped as I was checking out the convention floor. The eyes of the world are on Fiserv Forum and the RNC, so my trip was seen by many.



As a famous person once said, "Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 17, 2024

The incident happened on day two of the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The former New York City mayor is attending the convention just days after a federal judge tossed out his bankruptcy case.

Giuliani sought to declare bankruptcy after a judge ordered him to pay nearly $150 million to the election workers he defamed with baseless claims about fraud in the 2020 race. This ruling opens the door for these workers to recover the money they’re owed.

The former mayor now finds himself strapped for cash. In recent months, Giuliani has slashed the price of his Manhattan apartment by $400,000 and launched a coffee business to bring in revenue.

Related: Man behind Museum of Brexit asks Martin Daubney to donate flag he stole and then slept with