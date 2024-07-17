The man behind the Museum of Brexit has asked Martin Daubney to donate the Union Jack flag that he stole from the European Parliament in Strasbourg – or at least the pictures he took of it in his bedroom.

Speaking on GB News, Daubney fessed up to taking the flag after finding out that it was being put in storage in an underground vault until such a time that the UK decided to rejoin the European Union.

He said: “I wasn’t having that. I’d had a couple of sherbets, so I must confess I took that flag.”

Dubbing the brazen move “Operation Liberate”, Daubney said he removed the flag from its place in the parliament and took it home, where he slept with it in his bed.

He added: “I got told off. Nigel Farage told me you’d better get that flag back, because they threatened to kick me out of the Parliament. But I had one last sleep with it.”

Watch the clip in full below:

In which we learn that former MEP Martin Daubney slept with 🇬🇧 flag he stole from the E.U. Parliament building. pic.twitter.com/60oklcaYZ2 — Sebastian Dobson (insert Northumbrian flag emoji) (@SebDobson) July 16, 2024

