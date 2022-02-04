The city of Rotterdam will dismantle a historic bridge to allow a superyacht built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to fit through – but locals vowed to chuck eggs at the billionaire’s new boat.

The record-breaking luxury yacht is being built by Dutch firm Oceanco and – at 417ft long – is too tall to fit through the Konigshaven Bridge.

Reports emerged in Dutch media this week that the middle section of the bridge, known locally as De Hef, would be temporarily removed to allow the 130ft high yacht through.

The move is controversial, because the steel bridge is a national monument – but Bezos has agreed to foot the bill.

‘Megalomaniac billionaire’

According to the AFP news agency, the office of Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb cited the jobs created by the building of the vessel as justification for the plan. “It’s the only route to the sea,” a mayoral spokesperson added.

Locals, however, are not having it. More than 3,900 people have declared themselves ‘interested’ in a Facebook event calling on residents to hurl eggs at the super yacht when it is finally built.

Organised for 1 June, the event description reads: “Take a box of (rotten) eggs with you and let’s throw them en masse at Jeff’s superyacht when it sails through De Hef in Rotterdam.

“Rotterdam was built from the rubble by the people of Rotterdam, and we don’t just take that apart for the phallus symbol of a megalomaniac billionaire. Not without a fight!”

“I think it’s easy to understand why it’s so controversial because this is a very beautiful, recently restored old bridge,” said Rotterdam resident Lizette Touber.

“It really is our heritage. And I think that if the rich can pay for it to be opened, which normally nobody else could do, then you get controversy.”

In a written statement, Aboutaleb, who is on a visit to Colombia, said that once a request for a permit is submitted it will be assessed based on factors including economic impact, environmental nuisance and possible risks to the “monumental structure” of the bridge.

“When the permit has been applied for, the municipality can make a decision about this, details can be further elaborated and a plan can be made in the event of a positive decision,” the statement said.

‘Let Bezos pay’

The municipality declined to comment on who owns the yacht in question or identify the shipbuilder.

The current Hef railway bridge was opened for trains to cross the Maas River in 1927 and taken out of service in 1993 when it was replaced by a tunnel.

Public protests spared it from demolition and it eventually underwent a three-year renovation that ended in 2017.

The middle section of the bridge can be raised to allow ships to pass underneath, but apparently not high enough for the new yacht’s masts.

Ton Wesselink, chairman of a Rotterdam historical society, feared that a decision to allow one yacht through the bridge could set a precedent for others.

“The thing we don’t want is that this yacht issue will open the possibility for shipbuilders to use it the same way,” he said in an email.

But there were voices of support for the proposal.

“I think it’s fine. Let Bezos pay a high price. It creates work. I only see upsides,” said Rotterdam resident Ria van den Vousten.

“If it is paid for and everybody makes some money, don’t complain.

“Don’t talk, but act, as we say in Rotterdam,” she added.

