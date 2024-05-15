A Rishi Sunak lookalike was egged by a protester as he appeared outside a vape shop in Northampton – although people have been quick to point out that the stunt looked set up.

The impersonator had been hired for a press stunt to protest the Government’s new anti-smoking legislation, turning up at a shop in the East Midlands to launch a Flavourless Vape shop – named “Rishi’s vape shop” – to highlight the potential negative impacts on cigarette smokers that the proposed vape crackdown will have.

The uncanny Rishi Sunak stand-in, who has asked not to be named, told the Express that up until the recent incident he’d been experiencing a welcome uptick in demand for his work ahead of the election.

He explained: “It’s usually guest appearances for photos and events like that”.

“This has never happened before though I have been shouted at in the street a lot. Some bloke called me a rude word the other week. I just laughed it off today, it didn’t hurt or anything and the people on the shoot quickly helped me clean it off.

“I’ve been getting plenty of gigs for looking like Rishi this year and this was the most eventful one I’ve done. I have had water chucked on me in the past”.

He added: “The suit is ruined but I’m hoping it will come out at the dry cleaners.

“I know the real Rishi is taking a lot of stick at the moment but it shows how bad things are when his lookalike is getting grief in the streets too. I suppose I join an illustrious list of politicians that have been egged, including John Prescott and Ed Milliband. I can’t believe the number of views it’s had!”

Two videos of the incident that were shared on TikTok have now racked up 1.5 million views and thousands of comments, but several people have commented saying it is clearly a set-up.

Watch the video below and judge for yourself:

🚨 NEW: A Rishi Sunak look-alike has been egged by a voter who mistook him for the real PM pic.twitter.com/R4nGldMnbT — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 14, 2024

