Right-wingers have been up in arms over new names for London Overground rail lines.
Six names were unveiled by mayor Sadiq Khan this week to honour and celebrate “different parts of London’s unique local history and culture”.
The names will be Lioness, Mildmay, Windrush, Weaver, Suffragette and Liberty, Khan announced.
The overhaul will require one of the biggest changes in the history of the capital’s Tube map.
London Overground lines have all been coloured orange on the map since the network was created in 2007 when Transport for London (TfL) took control of services on four suburban rail lines.
The network has expanded significantly since then, creating what has been described as a “mass of orange spaghetti” on maps, making it difficult for some passengers to work out what train they need.
But the plans have had several people up in arms on social media, as demonstrated by these rather hilarious responses: