Right-wingers have been up in arms over new names for London Overground rail lines.

Six names were unveiled by mayor Sadiq Khan this week to honour and celebrate “different parts of London’s unique local history and culture”.

The names will be Lioness, Mildmay, Windrush, Weaver, Suffragette and Liberty, Khan announced.

The overhaul will require one of the biggest changes in the history of the capital’s Tube map.

London Overground lines have all been coloured orange on the map since the network was created in 2007 when Transport for London (TfL) took control of services on four suburban rail lines.

The network has expanded significantly since then, creating what has been described as a “mass of orange spaghetti” on maps, making it difficult for some passengers to work out what train they need.

But the plans have had several people up in arms on social media, as demonstrated by these rather hilarious responses:

If you see Suffragette or Windrush as controversial or 'political' I think you're just a hollow, prejudiced, sad and nasty piece of work. Simply put. https://t.co/6WaBjNu6I6 — David Yelland (@davidyelland) February 15, 2024

Explaining to my boss I’m going to be late for the foreseeable future, because of woke pic.twitter.com/PiBMUDwhRl — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 15, 2024

Vote Count Binface for Mayor of London and I will rename the Overground lines, as follows… #VoteBinface #MakeYourVoteCount pic.twitter.com/I9NO9CQtmA — Count Binface (@CountBinface) February 15, 2024

Ripping the historic societal tradition of “london overground” from our national story. What are you on about mate? pic.twitter.com/btjqCo4JkN — John Coventry (@JohnnyCov) February 15, 2024

I don’t get how calling something the “Liberty line” is woke. Has everything come full circle now and freedom is woke? — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) February 15, 2024

