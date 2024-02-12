Reform Party leader Richard Tice phoned into a TV debate on Brexit only to get a humiliating dressing down by documentary maker, Caolan Robertson.

The thorny issue of Britain’s exit from the single market has been thrust into the public eye once again after it was announced that Tata Steel in Port Talbot is set to close at the cost of thousands of jobs.

On 2nd April 2016, just weeks after David Cameron had called for a referendum on the UK’s membership of the European Union, Tice’s ally Nigel Farage took to Twitter with a stark warning to anyone considering voting Remain.

Stay in the EU, the Brexiteer said, and it will be “the end of the steel industry in this country”. Vote out, and it will be saved.

It is a pledge that, like many others, has since fallen by the wayside.

This is quite fun…



Richard Tice called in to defend Brexit



Richard Tice didn’t do a very good job



Richard Tice should call in more often. pic.twitter.com/6OkJDoSule — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 11, 2024

Suggestions that Net Zero could be to blame for the loss of jobs have been dismissed by former first minister, Carwyn Jones, who says Brexit should bear responsibility for the closure.

Speaking to Byline TV, he said:

”It is inevitable that if there are barriers put up between one market and another, that’s not going to help somebody selling into that second market.

“And that’s what we’ve seen recently, of course. I think the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, the uncertainty in terms of the future, the civil war that’s taking place inside the Conservative Party, all these things are factors that any business that’s looking to export to the EU will take into account when deciding to invest in the UK.”

Robertson spoke to locals in the area about the closure of the steelworks.

Watch his documentary in full below:

Related: Rupert Murdoch met Rishi Sunak FIVE times over 12-month period