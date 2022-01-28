The Foreign Secretary has defended chartering a private jet to Australia after reports estimated the journey would have cost taxpayers around £500,000. However, a quote from a document she co-authored has come back to haunt her.

Critics said the move was a “grotesque misuse” of public money, but Liz Truss said the Government plane was available “precisely so that Government ministers can travel”.

The Independent reported the Foreign Secretary had opted for the chartered flight for her trip last week due to security concerns, although commercial routes were available.

The newspaper said she had travelled on the private government Airbus A321, which a senior source told them would have cost £500,000 to operate.

Ms Truss, asked about the reports, told broadcasters during a trip to Northern Ireland: “I used the Government plane – that is why we have a Government plane: to enable Government ministers to conduct Government business, and that’s what I flew to Australia in.”

Pressed on whether it would have been better to have used commercial flights instead, the Cabinet minister said: “Every Government decision is based on value for money.

“We have a Government plane specifically so ministers, like me in my role as Foreign Secretary, can go and do the work overseas, which is ultimately delivering for the British people.”

Taxpayers spent £500,000 pounds so the foreign secretary didn't have to fly to, from and within Australia on @Qantas.

Instead, @trussliz travelled 22,000 miles by private government Airbus A321, creating almost 500 tonnes of CO2 emissions. #COP26 https://t.co/EkTeOa4ySB — Simon Calder (@SimonCalder) January 27, 2022

However,Paul Waugh pointed out the irony from the ‘Back to Black’ cost-cutting document she co-authored in 2009, she said public officials should consider flying economy rather than business class…

After reports that Liz Truss took a specially chartered flight to Australia, here's a quote from the 'Back to Black' cost-cutting document she co-authored in 2009: pic.twitter.com/zrCpzdMjLb — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) January 27, 2022

Reactions

From the people who've taken £20 a week off the poorest and preached about saving the planet: a chartered jet to Australia costing taxpayers £500K. https://t.co/I5OLJrurBm — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 27, 2022

Poor woman got ambushed by a jet. https://t.co/pff6bdv6q1 — Shoaib M Khan (@ShoaibMKhan) January 27, 2022

As a taxpayer, I don’t mind paying £500,000 towards Liz Truss flying to Australia, it’s paying for the return ticket that I object to. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) January 27, 2022

Suggestion: she can personally plant all the trees to offset it. Should keep her quietly occupied for a while. https://t.co/RG5JZ1rhBO — Charles Arthur (@charlesarthur) January 27, 2022

We’re so clever that we’ve just spent 20 nurses’ annual salaries for Liz Truss to take selfies in Australia for a few days and if that isn’t a great country I don’t know what is. #idiocracy #BrexitBritain — Brendan May (@bmay) January 27, 2022

That’s a lot of taxpayers money and precious carbon to spend flying to Australia to screw over British farmers with the new trade deal. https://t.co/dGiBaSwD4O — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) January 27, 2022

Liz Truss flew to Australia to strike her pointless trade deal – on a private jet – at a cost to taxpayers of £500,000.



Levelling up!https://t.co/BXV7Q1dbL5 — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 27, 2022

Imagine how many homeless you could house for the cost of this?https://t.co/GLNg1n8R0h — Peter O’Hanraha-hanrahan 💙 (@PeterOHanrahaH) January 27, 2022

After that backlash against an eyewateringly expensive taxpayer funded lunch at 5 Hertford street, Liz Truss is surely now wary of splashing out..



Liz Truss: Hold my pint (of gin). https://t.co/EydQQmRw7B — Rt Hon Peter Mannion MP (@PeterMannionMP) January 27, 2022

Liz Truss shows the public exactly quite how little respect this Conservative Government has for taxpayer's money.



It is obscene that Government Ministers are jet setting, yet are hiking taxes and refusing to do anything to help working families feeling the pinch. https://t.co/QMIkmx151d — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) January 27, 2022

