No 10 is bracing for the publication of Sue Gray’s full report into Downing Street parties in Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdown.

The senior civil servant’s report is expected to be heavily critical of the culture in No 10, which led to the repeated violations of Covid restrictions.

Potentially damaging further details, including the names of some of those who attended gatherings, are also due to be published.

So who is supporting the PM?

This morning George Eustice was sent out to do the media rounds.

Kay Burley asked him: “People were so drunk they had to sleep on a sofa at No.10, while members of the public couldn’t go to funerals.. how can he stay in post.”

He replied: “He’s apologised.”

Burley shot back: “So he’ll stay in post even though he’s misled Parliament?’

#KayBurley: People were so drunk they had to sleep on a sofa at No.10, while members of the public couldn't go to funerals.. how can he stay in post



George Eustice: He's apologised



KB: So he'll stay in post even though he's misled Parliament



GE: That's not right#BBCBreakfast

Over on GB News, Brexiteer Peter Bone was more than happy to defend the PM and also make some well-trodden claims about the UK getting the first vaccine in the world because we had left the EU.

He did admit that trade is down because of Breixt, but the “PM is sorting that out”.

How? We aren’t sure.

When asked by Nigel Farage whether he believed that the PM is “an honest man”, Bone was quick to defend Johnson.

He said: “Yes I do, and I think people in my constituency and I guess across the country think about what the Prime Minister does.

“The Prime Minister should be chucked out of office if he doesn’t do a good job with policy.

“Now he did Brexit, and we’ve got to deal with the Northern Ireland Protocol he’s dealing with that.”

'We got the first vaccine in the world because we weren't in the EU.'@Nigel_Farage is joined by Conservative MP @PeterBoneUK, who defends Boris Johnson amid the Partygate scandal.



📺 Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626

pic.twitter.com/Vc6tchGx1R — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 24, 2022

He also appeared on Newsnight where he said: “PM was walking past, saw people gathered there and thought ‘I’d better pop in and say a few words’.”

He then added: “It wasn’t a party. Unless you’re trying to say that the Prime Minister wasn’t telling the truth, and The Met weren’t telling the truth.”

Bone also defended the PM on LBC:

Tory MP Peter Bone said the PM has 'absolutely been straight' with the public about Partygate, saying the only time Boris Johnson broke lockdown rules was 'when he went to a meeting and was ambushed by a cake in a Tupperware box'

His blind support for the PM has been slammed online:

1.

Peter Bone MP:



"It wasn't a party. Unless you're trying to say that the Prime Minister wasn't telling the truth, and The Met weren't telling the truth."



Well Mr Peter Bone, that's pretty much EXACTLY what we're all saying#BBCBreakfast #r4today#PartygateCoverup — Adrian Gosling (@digitalsunshine) May 24, 2022

2.

Peter Bone tells #Newsnight “PM was walking past, saw people gathered there and thought ‘I’d better pop in and say a few words’” – AS A DEFENCE.



Anyone with real respect for the sacrifice being asked of people, would pop in say the following words: "What the fuck are you doing?" — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) May 23, 2022

3.

It's so revealing about Johnson's character, too. "I don't want to enforce rules. I want to have an audience and be witty and liked." It's pathetic. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) May 23, 2022

4.

Peter Bone really is a pitiful apologist for Johnson. Not a single shred of integrity. #Newsnight — Kate Marzillier (@marzillk) May 23, 2022

5.

Peter Bone Tory MP tells us it wasn't a party! He also tells us Brexit is great & going well!!! Says it all really! — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) May 23, 2022

6.

The saddest thing about Peter Bone is that he gets elected again and again. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) May 25, 2022

7.

People who #BackBoris …



Nadine Dorries

Michael Fabricant

Peter Bone

Desmond Swayne



⬆️ If they're your kind of people…



Please offer my commiserations to your family!#Partygate #PartygateCoverup #Panorama

8.

Oh do fuck off Peter Bone. https://t.co/C5Y23YwQVX — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) May 23, 2022

9.

Every time you hear Peter Bone, or Grant Shapps (or whatever his name is this week) or Mad Nads, or putrid Mogg telling you to move on, just watch this… https://t.co/HAMT58YTgb — janimal 🎸 Humans? No Thanks. 🌍🇪🇺 🇬🇧 ✊🇺🇦 (@jan1mal) May 25, 2022

10.

As always, whenever Peter Bone is trending, I get this in my head https://t.co/zEzwzSMcYA — Daniel (@Daniel_W12) May 25, 2022

11.

Peter Bone tells lies to defend man who tells lies. In other news, the sky is blue, water is wet. Tune in for more bollocks and shocking revelations at KGBNews. — Nigel Farage ( Parody ) (@Nasty_Nigel) May 25, 2022

