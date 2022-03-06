The Prime Minister will set out a six-point plan on Sunday, which he hopes global counterparts will accept, as Russian leader Vladimir Putin moved the goalposts over the West’s engagement in the conflict in Ukraine.

Mr Johnson said that “it is not future historians but the people of Ukraine who will be our judge” over how the world reacts to Mr Putin’s “hideous, barbarous assault”.

Ahead of a swathe of meetings in coming days, Mr Johnson said: “Putin must fail and must be seen to fail in this act of aggression.

“It is not enough to express our support for the rules-based international order – we must defend it against a sustained attempt to rewrite the rules by military force.”

Is it all just big talk from the PM? In response David Lammy said: “At home, the UK government must move faster and harder to impose sanctions on the oligarchs and politicians linked to the rogue Russian regime.

“It is inexcusable that we have fallen behind the EU and the US on the number of individuals and entities sanctioned. Ministers must move faster, acting against Putin’s cronies in days not months.”

Well, the Dail Mail is getting excited about the PM’s actions. Their front page reads: “Boris’s 6-point plan to defeat Putin. This is his Falklands moment, say Tories as PM holds war briefings under Maggie’s portrait.”

Was it only a matter of time before the right-wing press tried to laud the PM as some kind of war time hero? Well a lot of people on social media thought so,

And there it is. The F word.

I was tweeting a couple of weeks ago (as I’m sure others were) about Boris’ obvious desire to have his own Falklands to save his sorry arse.

My fear is, it’ll work…



Brace yourselves for third-rate Churchill impressions & invocations of Thatcher🙄 pic.twitter.com/E0Afzg2HYf — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) March 6, 2022

According to today's Mail on Sunday within a fortnight Johnson has gone from a beleaguered PM to 'burgeoning international statesman' this apparently is his 'Falklands moment' they forget to mention the fact his party is knee deep in Russian roubles, like #PartyGate its trivial.. — Loz Argyle ⚓ (@ArgyleLoz) March 6, 2022

This is Boris Johnson’s “Falklands moment”? These people inhabit a reality that exists only between their own ears. I’ve got a “6-point plan” for them. Point one – stop stuffing your pockets with Russian money. pic.twitter.com/mp4gYVov7S — David Clark 🇺🇦 (@David_K_Clark) March 6, 2022

No one's going to be diverted by jingoistic headlines about '6-point-plans' or 'Falklands moments', we really do need a new media. pic.twitter.com/3sPLQrcyDU — Jack Caramac 💙 (@JCaramac) March 6, 2022

The desperation of some people for Ukraine to be Johnson’s ‘Falklands moment’ is almost palpable. — ((( Joel Clark ))) (@mrjoelclark) March 6, 2022

"This is his Falklands moment, say Tories, as PM holds war briefings under Maggies portrait" Where to start with this.. pic.twitter.com/y0Dvj7hSoB — Inspector Gadget 🇺🇦🇪🇪 (@InspGadgetBlogs) March 6, 2022

This *isn't* "Boris Johnson's Falklands moment".



Thatcher sent our military power 8000miles to take back some sheep. 258 British died, 755 wounded.

Boris Johnson hasn't sent any military, & gave oligarchs a month to move their assets, despite Ukraine being hugely important to us — Bryan Smith #RejoinEU (@BpsmithUk) March 6, 2022

The most excrutiating headline I've ever seen. — Marc Forster (@DrMarcForster) March 6, 2022

Boris Johnson told Parliament his Government had sanctioned 100 individuals with links to Russia last week.. it was fifteen pic.twitter.com/GY7tEA0PXW — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) March 6, 2022

