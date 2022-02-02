Laurence Fox is at it again.

After contracting Covid and deciding to use the controversial drug Ivermectin he took to social media to label people racist for criticising his choice of treatment.

Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, became the new focus for anti-vaxxers last year after several conspiracy theorists dubbed it a Covid “miracle” drug.

The actor tweeted: “In other news, felt shivery and crap yesterday. Turns out I have been visited by Lord Covid at last and have the Omnicold (if the LFT is to be believed!) On the #Ivermectin, saline nasal rinse, quercetin, paracetamol and ibruprofen. More man flu than Wu-flu at the moment.”

There was backlash against his treatment plan on social media, but he hit back in a video slamming people who have questioned the benefits of horse de-wormer Ivermectin.

Dr Rachel Clarke was concerned and tweeted: “I wish Laurence Fox a very speedy recovery – but it’s important to stress there is no clear evidence that Ivermectin (a horse de-wormer) reduces the risks of catching Covid, or its severity. We do have excellent evidence-based Covid treatments, though.”

She also shared a link to an article with the headline: “Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19.”

The drug is not approved for treatment of COVID-19 in Japan, and the US Food & Drug Administration, the World Health Organization, the EU drug regulator and Merck, which makes the drug, have warned against its use because of a lack of scientific evidence.

In guidance on its website dated September 2021, the FDA noted growing interest in the drug for preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans but said it had received multiple reports of patients who had required medical attention, including hospitalisation, after self-medicating with it.

However, in Fox’s video he said: “You know what? It’s actually racist. That’s what it is.

“It’s really racist to turn around and go, ‘well, yeah, hundreds of millions of Africans take it, but it’s just a horse de-wormer’.”

As you might expect he has since been ridiculed for his bizarre comments.

Laurence Fox’s immune system has failed him, it seems. — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) January 30, 2022

So Laurence Fox has #COVID…



I hope he gets over it. But the irony of:

– getting a condition you haven't taken seriously

– diagnosing using tests you don't believe in

– using unapproved medication to treat it, despite stating that you rely on your immune system



Gurl… 🙄🤦‍♂️ — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) January 30, 2022

Hahaha dosed yourself up with half a chemist's worth of medication but it was definitely the Ivermectin that did it.



Christ. — Ian (@Fussball5645) January 31, 2022

"Ivermectin had no significant effect on preventing hospitalization of patients with COVID-19. Patients who received ivermectin required invasive ventilation earlier in their treatment."https://t.co/wzCyfQNaLx — MrHeathcliff (@heathcliff_mr) January 31, 2022

So is it a cold and everyone should just suck it up and get on with it or is it a serious illness that has to be fought off with all those drugs you’re taking? Or are you just talking absolute bollocks as per? — Becky (@bexhc73) January 31, 2022

Laurence Fox is taking ivermectin. A drug to control parasites. 😃 — 55 Tufton Official Spokesperson (@Eddystone506) January 30, 2022

If Laurence Fox is such an advocate for his own immune system, then why has he been administering ivermectin? pic.twitter.com/glxoOCsEJy — Jamie Kay (@RealJamieKay) January 30, 2022

