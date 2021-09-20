Geoff Norcott will play an “agony uncle” to disaffected people whose political opinions have made them unpopular with friends and family in a new Radio 4 show.

Never Kissed A Tory will see the right-wing comic and guest comedians discuss the problems of people who’ve crossed “tribal faultlines in the culture war”, with the show expected to air in the next couple of months.

Potential examples he cited included “a Brexiteer at university and you got outed and had to pretend you’d changed your mind about Brexit” or people who are “a bit of a Corbynista” working at a hedge fund.

But according to reports, while Norcott has had no difficulty recruiting right-wing contributors, he is struggling to attract those with left-wing views.

“Understandably, to a certain extent, people on the left are worried that it might cause them problems at work, which is both a problem but kind of underlines why we’re making the show”, he said.

“People don’t want to sit in a room and tell us these stories, there’s the pressure of performance and the pressure of potentially getting cancelled from your job as diversity and inclusion officer at Warwick University, for example. Other universities are also equally deluded.”

Reaction to the show has been mixed.

We’ve picked out what people had to say:

Dear Geoff: my opinions are reflected in the majority of print media, broadcast, and the party I voted for has an 80-seat majority, but I can’t get over my persecution complex.



What should I do? https://t.co/7qfeRA8zwW — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) September 19, 2021

you have. been in power. for eleven years. but no, you want to make people kiss you as well. https://t.co/a5tCElwQ1S — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) September 19, 2021

How does the title even fit with the format? I have never kissed my Tory family? I am a Tory and my family won't kiss me? https://t.co/MGFbtr8yMg — Ed Jefferson (@edjeff) September 19, 2021

Wait a minute, didn’t the tories win an 80 seat majority and win the popular vote? Jeez they think they are victimised 24/7 wtf? — Luke Drewry (@LukeDrewry) September 19, 2021

Dear Geoff,

My woke ex wife has turned the children against me… pic.twitter.com/aF1azdIjnt — Fen (@Proletarian_Fen) September 19, 2021

“My sister no longer speaks to me after I advocated machine-gunning refugee children in the English Channel from an Apache helicopter.” — W.J. Bird 🇵🇸 (@williamjohnbird) September 19, 2021

