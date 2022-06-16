Dominic Raab has insisted that the government “always acts ethically”.

Asked on Sky News whether the government always acted ethically, Raab said: “Yes I do, I think we’re doing our best for the country.

“I think you’ve seen that through the pandemic with the vaccine rollout, I think you’ve seen it with getting the economy back up and running.

“I think you’ve seen the moral leadership the Prime Minister has shown on Ukraine.

“Do we make mistakes? Look, it happens, we’re human, we’re fallible.

“But actually in relation to partygate, the Prime Minister held up his hands, he’s apologised, he’s overhauled Number 10.”

Raab’s comments came following the resignation of Lord Geidt, the second ethics adviser Boris Johnson has lost in less than three years.

Peter Stefanovic tweeted a video slamming the government and wrote: “Blimey – Imagine the shock for the Justice Secretary when he finds out the Prime Minister has overseen widespread criminality in Downing Street, broken domestic law, now plans to break international law and has serially ignored the rule of law.”

