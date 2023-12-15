This week the BBC had “journalist and broadcaster” Kate Andrews on Question Time in a pattern that is becoming all too familiar.

Andrews, who is probably better described as a think tank propagandist according to Alastair Campbell, became the latest right-wing spokesperson to be given a platform by the show, allowing her time to regale some Liz Truss classics.

The week before another Question Time favourite, Isabel Oakeshott, was given air time to decry people taking disability allowance after the chancellor announced a war on the poorest in society to fund… you guessed it, tax cuts for the well-off.

This is now a well-trodden path for the BBC, with graphics showing a clear and well-evidenced bias toward panellists from right-leaning media organisations, namely because they dominate the media market.

But does that allow them cart blanche access to the UK’s foremost political debating show?

Related: JSO protesters in Christmas carol stunt outside Sir Keir Starmer’s home