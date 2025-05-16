A Question Time audience member made a hugely pertinent point about the UK’s ongoing support for Israel, and the hypocrisy of this shortly after the VE celebrations.

During Thursday’s edition of the current affairs show, the panel were discussing a question about whether the UK government is “ignoring genocide in Gaza.”

This week, the United Nations’ humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said aid workers were trying to prevent a “genocide” in Gaza, in a powerful speech to the UN Security Council.

This comes as global condemnation grows against Israel over their blockade of aid and food into Gaza, causing wide-spread starvation, critical food shortages and a humanitarian crisis.

At the same time, the UK is continuing to supply millions of pounds worth of arms to Israel, aiding them in their military campaign in Gaza.

A woman in the Question Time audience asked how the UK government could do this whilst at the same time celebrating VE Day.

She said: “We just celebrated VE Day last week, the end of fascism, Hitler, the Nazis.

“Obviously that was a genocide [in Nazi Germany], and the same thing is now happening to a different group of people. How can it be that we are celebrating that but supplying arms to Israel? How can that be?”

The Israeli blockade on aid and supplies into Gaza has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis that was already gripping the 2.3 million Palestinians living there.

Since March, food, fuel, medicine and all other supplies have been blocked from entering Gaza, in an attempt from Israel to pressure Hamas into releasing the remaining hostages they have.

This week, experts said nearly half a million Palestinians are facing possible starvation and 1 million others can barely get enough food.

