Pro-Brexit media outlets have been criticised for circulating misleading claims about the presence of European Union flags at the Proms.

Organisers with Thank EU for the Music have hit out at outlets including The Telegraph, Express, Daily Mail, GB News and The Spectator for suggesting that the flags were being confiscated at the event for being protest symbols.

Thousands of EU flags were distributed ahead of the Last Night of the Proms, with footage showing a sea of blue in the circular hall for Pomp and Circumstance.

But it had been claimed by several media organisations that the flags were being confiscated by staff because they broke new rules, claims which have since being described as “absurd” by campaigners.

“Do you think we would have gone to all of this trouble and expense without first checking with the Royal Albert Hall whether the European flag is banned from the Last Night of the Proms?” Charlie Rome, a spokesperson for Thank EU for the Music said.

“Clearly, the flag is not a symbol of hatred,” he added.

The campaign group, which exists to highlight the plight of musicians whose careers and livelihoods have been blighted by Brexit red tape, has also pointed out that Sir Keir Starmer acknowledged that the problem exists in April 2024, before becoming prime minister.

Speaking to LBC, he said: “There are brilliantly talented individuals in bands, groups, drama, you name it, who are going to other countries to perform often for a few days, then coming back or going to another country.

“They are nothing really to do with immigration, yet are simply going to play in other countries, and those other countries want them there. So, we have to make that easier.

“It’s been very tough, particularly for musicians. So, anything we can do to ease that, the better.”

Since Labour has been in power, however, they have remained mute on the subject. Dave Webster, MU Head of International, is quietly optimistic that things will get resolved:

“Thankfully, we now have a government who are listening to our concerns and have pledged to take our issues to the EU to try to reach an understanding for touring musicians and their crews.

“It feels like everyone is walking on eggshells, allowing the right-wing media’s false claims and sound and fury to germinate as it did during the Brexit campaign and prolong the impasse. Meanwhile, our touring musicians and the creative industry in general continue to be bound by red tape.”

Related: Mike Galsworthy ends the Brexit argument in four minutes