Mike Galsworthy ended the debate around Britain’s place in Europe in just a few short minutes during an interview with The London Economic.

The European Movement chair pointed to the major blocks that are coming to dominate intentional politics and trade, with China, India, The States and Europe all wrestling for global dominance.

“Those are the blocks that determine consumer safety standards, that determine basic fundamental rights, that determine what goes in our food and in our toys.

“They will determine what the global markets look like and they will determine the style of democracies we have and the power of big tech companies.

“And I can’t see a model for the future of humanity that I like coming out of China.

“And I can’t see it coming out of India, and I can’t see it coming out of The States, where inequality is rampant and social cohesion is fraught.

“But I can see it in Europe, where you’ve got the multi-polar, complex democracy model of people working together with collaborative politics.

“And the quality of life, the green investment, the investment in better diet, preservation of heritage and green spaces and investing in transportation.

“I think the European model aligns with where Brits want to be in terms of their values with how we treat each other and the quality of life that we try and guarantee everyone.

“And I want us to be part of that team”.

Watch the clip in full below:

