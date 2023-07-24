A Treasury minister is reportedly to warn banks he will “take all action necessary” to crack down on accounts being closed in response to customers’ political views.

Andrew Griffith, economic secretary to the Treasury, is set, according to several reports, to send a letter to 19 bank chiefs on Monday inviting them for a meeting regarding changes the Government is making to better protect customers.

It comes after former UK Independence Party (Ukip) leader Nigel Farage discovered his bank account was shut down by private bank Coutts, owned by NatWest Group, because it found his public statements did “not align” with its values.

Reporting on the matter in its latest edition, Private Eye published a satirical letter to Farage from the bank, setting out its position now it has made up its mind on the matter.

“Having reviewed the state of your account, we regret to inform you that… you’re out. You’re leaving. You cannot remain. Get over it! Suck it up! You lost! You can’t get back in and you can’t change the decision! Coutts have taken back control! Your ties with the Bank are severed! Stop whingeing. We’ve got Farexit done!”, the letter states.

It comes as Kathy Burke also gave her two penneth to the approval of people on social media.

She’s not wrong, is she?

Related: Sunak urged to drop ‘unpopular’ and ‘expensive’ green pledges ahead of election