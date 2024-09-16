In a deplorable trend, private equity firms and other corporate owners are profiting from one of the UK’s most vulnerable populations: children in care.

While these firms rake in millions in profit, local councils – already stretched thin by austerity – are left footing the bill, and children often face substandard care. This disturbing development raises serious questions about the morality of turning social care into a business venture, particularly when it comes to the well-being of children.

Recent revelations have shed light on the sheer scale of private involvement in children’s homes. According to reports, over 80 per cent of children’s homes are now run by private companies, many of them backed by private equity firms whose focus is, unsurprisingly, profit extraction.

This has created a system where vulnerable children, often with complex needs, are treated as financial commodities, with devastating consequences for the quality of care they receive.

Corporate Profits from Vulnerability

Private equity’s involvement in children’s homes is driven by the simple fact that there’s a lot of money to be made. The costs of running these homes are covered by local councils, which pay as much as £5,000 per week per child. These fees are intended to cover not just basic accommodation but also specialised support and care. But for private equity owners, the incentive is to extract as much profit as possible from these payments, and that often comes at the expense of quality.

As Robert Peston highlighted on social media:

“Private equity investors are extracting fat profits from the care of children in care homes. This seems wrong when the state, as parent, should prioritise the child over profit.”

It’s a point that has struck a chord with many. After all, children’s homes should prioritise the well-being of the children who rely on them, not the bottom line of investors. The fact that private equity firms are profiting from this system seems a fundamental betrayal of the most vulnerable members of our society.

The Human Cost of Profits

When profits are prioritised, it’s often the children who suffer the consequences. Many of these homes are understaffed, and workers are underpaid and overworked, leading to high staff turnover and inconsistent care. Children, some of whom have been removed from abusive environments, are placed in facilities where they may not receive the emotional and psychological support they need. In some cases, the conditions in these homes are so inadequate that they risk further traumatising the children they are supposed to help.

This isn’t just an ethical issue – it’s a matter of public safety and the long-term welfare of vulnerable children. Numerous reports suggest that children in care homes are more likely to face challenges later in life, including poor mental health outcomes, lower educational attainment, and higher rates of unemployment. When their care is compromised in favour of maximising profit, these negative outcomes are only likely to increase.

A Broken System, Driven by Profit

At the heart of the problem is the fact that children’s homes have become a lucrative market. The demand for care placements is high, and with local councils unable to provide these services directly due to years of budget cuts, they have been forced to outsource to private providers. This has created a perverse incentive structure where the goal is not to offer the best possible care but to turn a profit.

As Tortoise Media’s investigation revealed:

“Independent companies, many run by private equity, now dominate the children’s home market. Local councils foot the bill, but often don’t have a say in how these homes are run.”

Many of these companies are unregulated, and some have been accused of cutting corners in the name of profitability. For example, some homes are located in areas far away from children’s families, schools, and support networks, making it harder for them to maintain important connections and reintegrate into society later.

The Cost to Local Councils and Taxpayers

While private equity firms profit handsomely from this arrangement, the financial burden falls on local councils, already struggling under the weight of austerity. Council budgets have been slashed by successive Conservative governments, leaving them with fewer resources to invest in in-house care. As a result, councils are left with no choice but to pay exorbitant fees to private providers, even when the quality of care is questionable.

The government has done little to address the growing dominance of private equity in the children’s care sector. As the profits roll in, and councils continue to pay the price, it’s clear that the current system is unsustainable.

A Call for Reform

The issue of private equity in children’s homes is part of a broader trend towards the privatisation of public services in the UK. But while profit-driven models might work in some sectors, applying them to the care of vulnerable children is both morally questionable and dangerous.

Reforming the system requires a radical rethinking of how children’s care is provided. First and foremost, the government must ensure that children’s homes are run with the best interests of the child at the centre, not the profit margins of investors. Local councils should be given the funding and support they need to provide care directly, without relying on private companies whose primary goal is profit.

Regulation must also be tightened to ensure that private providers are held accountable for the quality of care they offer. Profit margins should never come before the safety, health, and well-being of children. The very idea that private companies are profiting from children’s suffering should be a wake-up call for policymakers, who have a duty to protect the most vulnerable in our society.

The Verdict

As it stands, the involvement of private equity in children’s homes represents a fundamental failure of the UK’s care system. While investors reap the financial rewards, vulnerable children are left to bear the consequences of underfunded, inadequate care. The solution to “broken Britain” cannot be more privatisation—it must be a return to properly funded, publicly accountable services that prioritise care over profit.

The government must act now to reform the system before more children fall through the cracks, exploited by a profit-driven model that has no place in social care. We owe it to these children, and to society as a whole, to put their needs before the profits of private equity firms.

Related: Farage in America before jetting to offshore tax conference in Malaysia