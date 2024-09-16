Nigel Farage is in the US for the third time in as many months as his constituents get given the short shrift by their newly-elected MP.

The Reform UK leader is speaking at an event alongside a leading far-right Austrian politician in Chicago before jetting off to speak at the Nomad Capitalist Summit in Malaysia.

The event, which will be hosted at a luxury hotel in Kuala Lumpur, is described as “the world’s foremost gathering of global citizens discussing second citizenship, legal offshore tax strategies, international investing, and the Nomad Capitalist lifestyle”.

It has led Jolyon Maugham to question whether Farage realises that the sea Clacton is on is not the Black Sea or the Singapore Straits, saying he may “set up a crowdfunder” to buy him an atlas.

Last month, Farage insisted that he is taking his job as an MP seriously after he headed to the US for the second time.

He claimed he had visited the Essex town “a couple of days a week” since July, despite there being scant evidence to back up his claims.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “I’ve been reasonably successful in life and I intend to be successful as an MP for this area.

“Am I going to take this job seriously? You bet your life I am. Am I taking it seriously? Yes, of course I am.”

Farage, the leader of Reform UK, last week denied being paid almost £100,000 a month to present a show on GB News.

It came as he declared his income across various jobs in the published Parliamentary Register of Interest, including writing for the Daily Telegraph and recording personalised video messages.

“I can comfortably work 80, 100 hours a week – I am a workaholic,” he said on Thursday.

“I flit back and forth to America and I do a bit of GB News, I do all sorts of things.

“I’m here a couple of days a week, I reckon that’s about right. I’ve got to be in Westminster.

“There’s a lot going on and life isn’t about how much you spend doing each individual thing, it’s if you do that thing well.”

Related: The £311 billion Brexit Bill: A stark reminder of how much leaving the EU will cost the UK by 2035