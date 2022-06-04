Priti Patel arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral for the National Thanksgiving Service during the Platinum Jubilee in a startling pink outfit. It didn’t take long before social media compared her to a Harry Potter character.

It comes as she has told Tory MPs pushing for the Prime Minister to resign to “forget it”.

Ms Patel said writing letters of no-confidence in Boris Johnson was a “sideshow” and the party should be focused on “real challenges that we have to find solutions to”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: “This isn’t about a parade (of leadership candidates) or a contest of letters. We need to concentrate on doing our jobs.

“Look at what is going on in the world right now, look at the challenges that we face domestically. We can’t ignore those.

“Our job is to deliver on the people’s priorities. They won’t thank the Conservative Party for talking about itself at a time when people have anxieties, concerns, apprehensions.”

Pink suit

Patel almost stole the show with her bright pink dress and hat, which immediately earned her comparisons to Professor Umbridge from Harry Potter.

Today we gave thanks to Her Majesty The Queen’s inspirational service to our country and the Commonwealth over the past 70 years.



Thank you to everyone who played their part in making it an exceptional service at St Paul's. 👏🏽🇬🇧#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/sEMQIf2sJG — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) June 3, 2022

Dolores Umbridge was the Senior Undersecretary to the Minister for Magic and was characterised for her cruel treatment of the students at Hogwarts.

Reactions

1.

Priti Patel, appropriately, dressed as Dolores Umbridge pic.twitter.com/Hpj6XuLq7r — CAL ROSCOW (@calroscow) June 3, 2022

2.

Who invited Delores Umbridge to the Thanksgiving service!? Evil personified! pic.twitter.com/rn0TsmGm2B — Nick Ennis (@nickaennis) June 3, 2022

3.

Full on Professor Umbridge vibes from Priti Patel at #PlatinumJubilee https://t.co/QvUn2mPxQ3 pic.twitter.com/C6xicnkFgb — Zoe Forsey (@ZoeForsey) June 3, 2022

4.

That’s so mean…to Dolores Umbridge https://t.co/v0ITMZo8zP — Daniel Valentine (@danjvalentine) June 3, 2022

5.

Does anyone wonder whether Priti Patel even knows who Dolores Umbridge is? I have a feeling whoever’s advising her on what to wear may be trolling her.#TrollInTheDungeon — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) June 4, 2022

6.

Dolores Umbridge is depicted in the Harry Potter novels as being an authoritarian, dictatorial, evil, cruel, strict, prejudiced, despicable woman who represented the worst of political power. It beggars belief how anybody could mistake sweet little innocent Priti Patel for her. pic.twitter.com/6rfv2uJ6XW — Trevor Seemann (@Trevorius) June 4, 2022

7.

Home Secretary Priti Patel was compared to Harry Potter villain Dolores Umbridge today. pic.twitter.com/TXRxkZM2gD — The News Desk (@TheNewsDesk) June 3, 2022

8.

It's the Dolores Umbridge look pic.twitter.com/AXanFPa1G5 — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) June 4, 2022

Related: Do you agree with this Guardian reader’s takedown of Thatcher’s statue?