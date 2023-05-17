Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mother were involved in a ‘near catastrophic car chase” in New York, a spokesman for the royal has said.

Prince Harry’s spokesman said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in a “relentless pursuit” by paparazzi that lasted over two hours.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers,” the spokesperson added.

BREAKING: Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother have been involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase involving paparazzihttps://t.co/IVHXQr05s4



They continued: “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

Sky News reports that the incident happened after Meghan and Harry had attended an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday – their first public appearance since the King’s coronation.

The couple were accompanied by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, at the ceremony, where the duchess had received a Woman of Vision award at the ceremony.

She told the event: “It’s never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life. There is still so much work to be done.”