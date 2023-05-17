Seven years ago, on the eve of the Brexit referendum, a European showdown was taking place in Paris that would shake Anglo-French relations to their very core.

In a Parisian restaurant, 14 native experts convened for a blind tasting to determine which fizz ruled the roost in a traditionally Champagne-dominated field.

One sparkling wine from West Sussex, a 2009 Nyetimber, was thrown in and ended up stealing the show, with most of the judges convinced that the UK-produced fizz was from their country and, in most cases, even preferring it to Champagne.

Nine members of the panel thought the English plonk was better than a £65 bottle of Billecart-Salmon Grand Cru champagne, while a 2011 bottle of Gusborne Rosé performed similarly well against a NV Ayala, Rosé Majeur from Champagne.

“We couldn’t have expected the tasting to go so well,” said Matthew Jukes, the British wine expert and author who organised the historic event at Juveniles restaurant in central Paris.

“In all my years writing about wine, I never would have believed that top French palates would take English sparkling wine for Champagne – it really is immensely exciting,” Jukes added after the tasting.

And now, the chance for old foes to go head-to-head again has arisen once more as Searcys’ first-ever ‘Bubbly Show’ makes its debut on Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th June.

Taking place at the stunning Carlton House Terrace by Pall Mall, guests will be invited to sip their way through an array of bubbles from top producers, including Taittinger, Perrier-Jouët, Chapel Down, Gusbourne and Greyfriars, with plenty of nibbles, afternoon tea and an on-site bar to keep you topped up.

Curated in partnership with Honest Grapes Wine Club, there will also be a host of talks and guided tastings, including:

Battle of the Bubbles – England vs France

Join the debate as the two heavyweights, Champagne and English Sparkling Wine, go head-to-head in a bubbly tasting showdown. As a nod to English Wine week (17th-25th June) and led by The Spectator’s wine writer Jonathan Ray, guests will have the chance to blind-taste a selection of bubbles from England and France to crown the ultimate champion. Friday 23rd June, 6pm: £15pp

Laurent-Perrier ‘Grand Siècle’ Champagne Dinner

Experience some of the best vintages in Champagne with an exclusive Laurent-Perrier paired dinner, sampling some of its rarest serves. Focusing on the prestige ‘Le Grand Siècle’ range – bottles which are aged for a minimum of 10 years for an intense and aromatic complexity while remaining fresh and vibrant – guests will be guided through this exquisite champagne, paired with seasonal plates from Searcys. Friday 23rd June, 7pm-9.30pm: £125pp

The Art of Sabrage

Learn to pop the cork off your next bottle with a guided lesson in sabrage – the art of opening a bottle with a sabre – led by Searcys Head of Champagne, Martin Dibben. A ceremonial technique dating back to Napoleon, guests will have the chance to impress and learn this specific skill, which is only seen in approved hotels and restaurants. Saturday 24th June, 3pm: £60pp

Not to be missed, the Bubbly Show kicks off from Friday 23rd June (4pm-9.30pm) to Saturday 24th June (10am-6pm), with tickets starting from £49 per person.

