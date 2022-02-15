Prince Andrew has reached a “settlement in principle” with Virginia Giuffre over the civil sex claim filed against him in the US, court documents reveal.

A document submitted to a US court said: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out-of-court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

BREAKING: Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have reached a settlement. pic.twitter.com/VYLyMdROSa — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) February 15, 2022

The settlement is likely to be welcomed by the Queen, who has reportedly helped pay her son’s legal fees, amid fears that a protracted court case would overshadow her platinum jubilee celebrations this year.

Prince Andrew last month denied he was a co-conspirator of Epstein, and insisted on a jury trial.

“Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the complaint,” his lawyers wrote. The Duke also denied that Epstein “trafficked girls to him”.

