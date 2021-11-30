The pilot of the so-called “Lolita Express” testified during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell that he flew presidents, princes and Hollywood stars on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets for 30 years.

Larry Visoski told the court he remembered Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Kevin Spacey being among the passengers.

When asked if he remembers Virginia Roberts, Visoski replied, ‘Yes. A shorter woman with dirty blonde hair.’

‘She didn’t look young. I mean, whatever you decipher is the definition of young. But she was a woman in my category,’ he added.

Last year, it emerged flight logs for all of Epstein’s private aircraft had been subpoenaed, sparking fears among celebrities who had partied with the pedophile.

Victims have since claimed Epstein had a large bed installed on the jet where guests had group sex with young girls, fulfilling their warped fantasies.

This is a breaking story

Dangerous

“Dangerous” Ghislaine Maxwell preyed upon vulnerable young girls and lured them to massage rooms to be molested by predator Jeffrey Epstein, her New York trial heard yesterday.

The British socialite is alleged to have gained the trust of teenage girls as young as 14 and normalised sex for her partner Epstein to abuse them between 1994 and 2004.

The court in the Southern District of New York heard Maxwell imposed a “culture of silence … by design” at Epstein’s properties, where staff were told to “see nothing, hear nothing and say nothing”.

The court heard that while the “horrific abuse” was going on, the 59-year-old defendant lived a “life of luxury” – with the prosecution describing the alleged trafficking as a “means to support her lifestyle”.

Assistant United States Attorney Lara Pomerantz told jurors that Maxwell and Epstein’s youngest alleged victim, who was 14 when she was “recruited”, did not know that “this man and woman were predators”.

Opening the case against the defendant, Ms Pomerantz said: “This meeting was the beginning of that man and woman targeting (the victim) for sexual abuse that would last for years.”

Pointing to the defendant, Ms Pomerantz said: “Who was this woman? It was the defendant, Ghislaine Maxwell.