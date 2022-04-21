The Government will attempt to delay a vote on a probe into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over partygate, after the PM suggested the scandal matters little to voters.

Mr Johnson will be on an official trip to India when a Labour-led motion calling for a parliamentary investigation into whether he lied to the Commons takes place on Thursday.

As the PM flew off to India Nadhim Zahawi was sent out to do the media rounds to try and solidify support for him.

He seemed to claim that Starmer has misled Parliament, but Kay Burley was having none of it, telling him: “that’s a bit, kettle, black, isn’t it?

#KayBurley -Are you suggesting that Keir starmer has misled Parliament?



Nadhim Zahawi – He's accused the Prime Minister of attacking the BBC over their Ukraine coverage.. #KayBurley – That's a bit pot, kettle, black, isn't it#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/zwGwbp30cP — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 21, 2022

He then appeared on Radio 4 and said: “Once the police inquiry has been completed and the Sue Gray has been published, then Parliament can refer the matter to the Privileges Committee.”

"Once the police inquiry has been completed and the Sue Gray has been published, then Parliament can refer the matter to the Privileges Committee "



Nadhim Zahawi, Education Secretary, tells @marthakearney today's amendment delivers due processhttps://t.co/a6rg9MlRjl pic.twitter.com/mOcukJGSTm — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) April 21, 2022

Regardless of the PR push for the PM, not all of the party are falling in line.

Tory MP Craig Whittaker told BBC Breakfast News: “I don’t believe for one minute that Boris Johnson has taken responsibility for his actions, an apology doesn’t constitute taking responsibility, & that’s why I’ve asked him to resign.”

Craig Whittaker(Tory MP) – "I don't believe for one minute that Boris Johnson has taken responsibility for his actions, an apology doesn't constitute taking responsibility, & that's why I've asked him to resign"#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/1wCFdxh4UE — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 21, 2022

Related: Watch: ‘Not worthy of office he holds’ – Tory MP demands Johnson quits