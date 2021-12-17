The PM has admitted joining a ‘pizza and wine party’ with around twenty staff in the Downing Street garden during the first Covid lockdown.

People are very angry as you will see in the reactions at the end of the article.

No10 confirmed that Boris Johnson ‘briefly’ had an ‘outdoor meeting’ with then-health secretary Matt Hancock and a number of staff after a press conference on May 15 – where it was confirmed that another 384 people had died. However ministers insist it was a ‘meeting’ and ‘perfectly appropriate.’

At the gathering, Mr Johnson is alleged to have told one civil servant, who was drinking alcohol, that he deserved a drink for his work in helping to ‘beat back the virus’.

At the time, people from different households were banned from mixing indoors and outdoor socialising was only permitted one-on-one – although essential work could continue in offices.

Oliver Dowden told Sky News: ‘I understand that this was a meeting that took place in the garden. Actually it was the case at the time if you are going to have a meeting you’re better off having it outside because of the fresh air and ventilation.’

Asked if the Cabinet Secretary would be investigating the gathering, he said: ‘I have seen the account given by Downing Street that there was a meeting that took place, and it took place outside. I think that that was perfectly appropriate and reasonable. There had been a press conference previously, and it was perfectly reasonable to have the meeting afterwards outside.’

Last orders time

Boris Johnson has been warned he is in “last orders time” after the Liberal Democrats overturned a massive Tory majority to win the North Shropshire by-election.

Conservative support in the ultra-safe seat collapsed as the Lib Dem candidate Helen Morgan sailed to victory by 5,925 votes, in another body blow to the Prime Minister’s battered authority.

Opposition parties and Tory MPs were quick to seize on the result as a verdict on the performance of the Government, after weeks of damaging headlines over “sleaze” and reported partying in breach of Covid rules.

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden acknowledged the voters had given the Government a “kicking”, but insisted Mr Johnson had the vision to get them through a difficult period.

But after the revolt earlier this week by 100 Tory MPs over the latest Covid restrictions, the veteran backbencher Sir Roger Gale warned the Prime Minister was living on borrowed time.

“I think this has to be seen as a referendum on the Prime Minister’s performance and I think that the Prime Minister is now in ‘last orders’ time,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“Two strikes already, one earlier this week in the vote in the Commons and now this. One more strike and he’s out.

“The Conservative Party has a reputation for not taking prisoners. If the prime minister fails, the prime minister goes.”

Reactions

1.

Cool, May 2020 when we were standing in the street shouting over towards my 83 year old mother and trying to stop my four year old giving her a cuddle, totally great time for a booze up. https://t.co/Cclc1mdWHP — Andrea Mullaney (@Pandrea100) December 16, 2021

2.

I spent an agonizing 80 days alone. Didn’t see a friend or a loved one in real life because bubbles didn’t exist and IT WAS THE LAW. I loathe this government and all they stand for with every single fiber of my being. https://t.co/doZB6TZosw — Violette Vérité (@_vio_) December 16, 2021

3.

We had barely been in lockdown 2 months and they’re having parties?! WTF https://t.co/3crMf8HMCB — sarah raad (@tentspitch) December 16, 2021

4.

Clowns attend fewer parties than these cuntshttps://t.co/iwGGply8nH — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) December 16, 2021

5.

On 15 May 2020 – all of us reeling from Covid's first wave – there were 10,700 Covid patients in hospital & 384 Covid deaths recorded.



Indoor socialising was banned. Only 2 people could meet outdoors.



But @BorisJohnson?



*He* was partying at No 10 🤷‍♀️https://t.co/jRIbMbOHjY — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) December 16, 2021

6.

So it turns out Boris Johnson held his first illegal lockdown party in May 2020. Well done, Tory voters, the prime minister has been taking the piss out of you this whole time. — Ricky (@RickyDHale) December 16, 2021

7.

Hannah Brady lost her father one day after this party:



"I remember 15 May 2020 very well. That’s because while Boris Johnson was at this party I was sitting in a hospital with my dad dying in intensive care.



We had to fight to see Dad and sat there for 5 hours with him." https://t.co/Pl0mhpyeYz — Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK (@CovidJusticeUK) December 16, 2021

8.

In the past fortnight we've learned that Boris Johnson just fucking loves parties. He cannot wait to hold a party. I find them a massive hassle but he can't help it, he just wants to lay on a buffet, pour a few glasses of cava and stand in a room with acquaintances. https://t.co/qXfiPuxao2 — Sooz "8 Days Til Xmas" Kempner (@SoozUK) December 16, 2021

9.

10.

My daughter turned 7 in May 2020. She sat outside, wrapped up, i#as family took turns to come to the end of the drive with gifts. We even marked two metres out with tape so nosy neighbours wouldn’t report us. https://t.co/12J4zgsEzI — Yay for science (@cathode_blue) December 16, 2021

11.

Last year on my birthday (April) my parents came to my house. They stood at the top of the garden path and I stood at my front door.

Then I went inside on my own and cried. https://t.co/cJLpdQ2rAN — The girl with the gerbil tattoo (@gerbillady) December 16, 2021

12.

Angry tears right now. The arrogant disregard of it all. May 2020 was hell for so many. The vast majority of us stuck to the rules, key workers risked so much and worked so hard… #GTTO #JohnsonOutNow https://t.co/dUM6gAJQUS — Simone Greenwood ✨📚 (@That_Simone_) December 16, 2021

13.

No doubt Tory MPs will trot out the 'but they worked so hard' line. I guess that explains all the riotous staff parties in ICUs. — Martin Quinn (@MartinQuinn61) December 16, 2021

14.

Just a small point. This by election all started with @BorisJohnson defending Owen Paterson’s corruption in an extraordinarily ill-judged move. It was a clear example of a broken moral compass. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) December 17, 2021

Related: PMQs: Tories are revolting so it was ‘afternoon Prime Minister… for now’