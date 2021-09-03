A Twitter user shared a snap of a ‘We’re Hiring’ sign in one of Pret a Manger’s London windows and it has sparked debate online about the pay they are offering.

In August the company rowed back on plans to slash staff bonuses in a partial U-turn on proposed pay cuts after workers threatened strike action.

At the time Ian Hodson, national president of the Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union, said: “We call on Pret to think again. We can no longer sit back and allow these companies to boost their profits from workers wages. It’s awful to read that workers are facing even worse conditions as we try and get the economy back on track.

“After the pandemic we are seeing a return to bad business as usual and working people cannot and should not accept that any more. We all deserve a better deal and we will support the workers at Pret if the strike goes ahead.”

Twitter pic

Anthony Painter shared the pic yesterday. The sign reads: “Join Team Pret for good pay, good perks, and amazing opportunities.” It goes on to detail that team members get £8.91-£9.10 per hour and team leaders earn £10.01-£10.35, as well as flexible hours, weekly bonuses and free food.”

The user captioned the image: “Staff shortages you say. Good pay you say. Starting salary *including bonus* almost 15 percent below London living wage you say. Team leader starting pay below London living wage you say. Go figure.”

The post quickly amassed thousands of shares and comments.

Staff shortages you say. Good pay you say. Staring salary *including bonus* almost 15% below London living wage you say. Team leader starting pay below London living wage you say. Go figure. 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8DQu4ALyTa — Anthony Painter (@anthonypainter) September 2, 2021

Reactions

1.

Don’t work for Pret. This isn’t enough money to live, and they’re desperate, so demand more! Pret cannot make money without staff, and they can’t ship them in from elsewhere anymore because we spoiled Freedom of Movement for ourselves. https://t.co/kYtOp59Xwg — Bready Mercury (@LlamaBusiness) September 2, 2021

2.

It’s crazy to think that Pret workers get paid one yogurt and granola pot per hour pic.twitter.com/roX6qjkFur — Paul Cox (@PaulCoxComedy) September 2, 2021

3.

Oh no, Pret are struggling to find cheap foreign workers to serve remainers their soya latte and falafel, avo and chipotle flatbread. Maybe they’ll have to pay a decent wage at last. https://t.co/bhpzEC9x3c — @sirfrank (@sir_frankuk) September 2, 2021

4.

Have you seen Pret during rush hours? They deserve more than £8.91 an hour https://t.co/Mlulf0xYWO — 333 (@_Bukss) September 2, 2021

5.

Pret is just Greggs for people called Humphrey — jimbo (@maawong) September 2, 2021

6.

Pret is trending because they can't find anyone to serve this woman her coffee 😂 https://t.co/41SqOuknGj — Timestealer Scorsese (@StealerTime) September 2, 2021

7.

Come on now @Pret. You'd have to work for at least an hour on any of those salaries to afford a lunch from your shelves without much change to show for it. https://t.co/Z2W1Fh2Q79 — Kat McKenna (@katmckenna_) September 2, 2021

8.

Tight labour markets used to be seized upon by organized labour to fight for higher wages and improved working conditions. It’s a sign of the low ebb of mobilization in the UK that Pret can get away with these wages. https://t.co/6mOmqHi3RJ — Kai Heron (@KaiHeron) September 2, 2021

Some social media users did defend the chain with some pointing out that the coffee industry had been hit hard by the pandemic.

Related: ‘Brexit continued to make its mark’ as growth slows as post-lockdown boom subsides