The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have plunged the monarchy into a crisis, accusing an unnamed royal of racism, suggesting the family were jealous of Meghan and revealing that she contemplated taking her own life while pregnant.

Meghan and Harry hit out at the institution and members of the royal family in a series of astonishing admissions during their candid Oprah Winfrey interview.

Appearing vulnerable at times, the duchess revealed that working for The Firm – as the royal family is sometimes known – ultimately left her feeling that ending her life was an option, and how she had not been protected by the monarchy.

Asked explicitly by Winfrey if she was thinking of self-harm and having suicidal thoughts at some stage, Meghan replied: “Yes. This was very, very clear.

“Very clear and very scary. I didn’t know who to turn to in that.”

Piers Morgan

It also happens to be International Women’s Day, and the TV presenter spent the morning denying the very serious comments Meghan made about her mental state.

He was so forceful in his words against the couple that some viewers called for ITV to “sack” him for “using his platform to spread hatred” against Markle in particular.

He repeatedly hit out at the pair for comments made against the royal family on Twitter during the broadcast and continued to criticise them while on GMB this morning.

One person called him “an absolute disgrace”, adding: “Meghan has tearfully said she was suicidal because of the likes of him. Does he stop and take heed? Absolutely not. He needs the sack.”

Another branded him “disgusting” and said that he “should never spout #bekind ever again” due to his treatment of Markle.

ITV need to do the right thing also and sack Piers Morgan using his platform to spread out hatred on Megan #GMB — Oluwa Mack Sean 🇳🇬 (@mackmittens88) March 8, 2021

It’s time for @ITV to sack Piers Morgan.

The belittling of someone feeling suicidal and constant twisting of the content of the interview is sweeping the issues under the carpet.

His voice is not impartial and he is damaging to anyone feeling depressed. — Shae 19* (@djshae01) March 8, 2021

This you, @piersmorgan ?



You're wildly unhinged performative defence of the UK's racism today was vile and disgraceful, and you know it.@ITV needs to sack you after that rabid gammo meldown. https://t.co/YEMduarJXb — BashFashTrash! Fash cyber stalkers, GTF 🇵🇸✊🏼🏴 (@HerzlIrgun) March 8, 2021

itv running an entire mental health campaign around reaching out to people who need it the most while allowing piers morgan to say he doesn't believe a black woman had suicidal ideation on their flagship show says everything you need to know about corporate wellbeing posturing — lucy ford (@lucyj_ford) March 8, 2021

Piers Morgan who is a white man, is telling us that he “doesn’t buy” that the way Meghan has been treated by the British press and The Firm, is because of racism.



When white people attempt to be the arbiters of what is and isn’t deemed racist, aren’t they embarrassed?? — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) March 8, 2021

BREAKING: Piers Morgan reacts furiously after Harry and Meghan interview airs in the US, as he’s had to stay up all night working out how to make it about him. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) March 8, 2021

