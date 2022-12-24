Piers Morgan was remarkably rendered speechless after historian and author Tessa Dunlop called him out over his treatment of the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex.

The presenter has been a long-time critic of Harry and Meghan and is now in the spotlight following a recent surge in hate-fuelled press coverage.

This week he claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will only attend King Charles III’s coronation for the “money”.

Morgan was also cited in the couple’s Netflix documentary as being among the media antagonizers.

But he was left pretty dumbfounded by this impressive assault from Tessa Dunlop.

Watch the blistering clip in full below:

Piers Morgan unfollowed her straight after this interview 😂 https://t.co/PunX9OabPz — L (@lorenzoofficial) December 23, 2022

