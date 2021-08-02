Tommy Corbyn has hit out at his anti-vax uncle after he was pranked by YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners.

The son of former Labour leader Jeremy responded to a video in which Piers Corbyn was filmed accepting £10,000 cash (which was later switched for Monopoly money) on the condition that he stopped criticising the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In the clip – which quickly went viral on social media – comedian Pieters purchases shares in AstraZeneca worth £100 so he could legally pose as a stakeholder in the company.

They then got in touch with Corbyn via an email proposing a donation to his anti-lockdown campaign, ‘Stop New Normal’ and arranged a meeting in Sloane Square, London, in a restaurant fitted with hidden cameras.

Brandishing £10,000 in an envelope, the duo ask Corbyn if he can focus his anti-vax ire on Pfizer and Moderna in his campaigning, to which Corbyn responds: “Yeah.”

Responding to the realisation he had been duped, Corbyn told MailOnline: “The video has been very heavily edited with dishonest commentary and leaves out my repeated statements that anything we accept has to be unconditional.

“It is false that I agreed any change in policy whatsoever and I stated to these imposters that all Covid vaccines are dangerous and we weren’t changing any of our views against vaccines and vaccine passporting.

“The video starts off with a false claim. The emails they sent said nothing at all about the interests of these gentleman.

“This was only revealed at the meeting. He claimed he made his money from a restaurant chain and later said he had an investment in a vaccine company which made him feel guilty and he wanted to give a gift because of his feelings of guilt.

“I agreed nothing about limiting or changing what we have been and will continue to say about the various Covid vaccines.”

But it didn’t stop his nephew brandishing him a “tit” on social media.

Here’s the post:

Piers is a tit.



That is all. https://t.co/J3hFyWOEme — Tommy Corbyn (@TommyCorbyn) July 31, 2021

