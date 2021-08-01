Piers Corbyn was tricked into accepting a fake £10,000 bribe to stop criticising the AstraZeneca vaccine, a pair of pranksters have claimed.
Josh Pieters and Archie Manners – a pair of YouTube pranksters – posed as investors in the life-saving jab, duping conspiracy theorist Piers into accepting ‘cash’ on the condition he stops criticising AstraZeneca.
The duo filmed the encounter, revealing how they convinced Corbyn – the brother of the former Labour leader – to take £10,000. But what he actually accepted was an envelope full of Monopoly money in exchange for a promise to focus his anti-vaccination rants on other jabs.
In the clip – which quickly went viral on social media – comedian Pieters purchases shares in AstraZeneca worth £100 so he could legally pose as a stakeholder in the company.
They then got in touch with Corbyn via an email proposing a donation to his anti-lockdown campaign, ‘Stop New Normal’. They arranged a meeting in Sloane Square, London, in a restaurant fitted with hidden cameras.
Yesterday @archiemanners and I convinced anti-vaxxer Piers Corbyn to take £10,000 he thought came from AstraZeneca to stop criticising their vaccine. Except it was monopoly money and we recorded the whole thing. https://t.co/XfW1deStQk— Josh Pieters (@joshua_pieters) July 31, 2021
Once the meeting begins, Pieters says: “One of our main interests, funnily enough, is we have share holds in the AstraZeneca vaccine.
“Can you believe that? It’s not from a personal standpoint, it’s more of a case that it’s good business.”
The comedian adds: “If we can help your campaign in any way then that’s obviously going to help us. We’ve got shared interests.
“We actually even brought something along today that is just a token of our intention of helping out with your campaign.”
Brandishing £10,000 in an envelope, the duo ask Corbyn if he can focus his anti-vax ire on Pfizer and Moderna in his campaigning, to which Corbyn responds: “Yeah.”
Pieters concluded: “Whether people choose to get a vaccine or not is entirely their business. But listening to people who spread misinformation about vaccines, particularly when they are willing to accepting £10,000 made from vaccines is a different matter altogether.”
Responding to the realisation he had been duped, Corbyn told MailOnline: “The video has been very heavily edited with dishonest commentary and leaves out my repeated statements that anything we accept has to be unconditional.
“It is false that I agreed any change in policy whatsoever and I stated to these imposters that all Covid vaccines are dangerous and we weren’t changing any of our views against vaccines and vaccine passporting.
“The video starts off with a false claim. The emails they sent said nothing at all about the interests of these gentleman.
“This was only revealed at the meeting. He claimed he made his money from a restaurant chain and later said he had an investment in a vaccine company which made him feel guilty and he wanted to give a gift because of his feelings of guilt.
“I agreed nothing about limiting or changing what we have been and will continue to say about the various Covid vaccines.”
Related: Deliveroo and Uber offer discounts to young people getting Covid jabs
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .