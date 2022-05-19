As the argument over the Northern Ireland protocol continues and Brexit impacts mainland UK, an article has called for England to leave the UK.

Peter Hitchens, for it is he, wrote a new think piece in the Mail entitled ‘Why England should leave the UK instead of persuading the others to stay and embrace a golden future.’

He writes: You could not call this ‘independence’ since England has never depended on the other countries in these islands.

“I would call it the Restoration of England, in recollection of that other great moment in our history when Oliver Cromwell’s nightmare republican junta crumbled in 1660 and we returned with relief to our ancient laws and liberties.

Secretly thrilling

And there is: “Personally, I have long found the words ‘English’ and ‘England’ secretly thrilling. One of my favourite moments in our history is the first Queen Elizabeth’s speech at Tilbury before the Armada, in which she proclaimed that she had ‘the heart and stomach of a King — and of a King of England too!’

He goes on: “Call me a ‘Little Englander’ if you want. The great marvel of this country was always that it was so small, yet came to dominate the whole world for a few astonishing decades.”

This is probably the highlight: “No doubt many wicked things were done by our empire, but compare it with the Soviet, Belgian, Spanish, and Portuguese empires of the past, or with the hideous Chinese empire of the future.”

You get the point?

Reactions

Well, his urge to turn back time has left a lot of people to lampoon his plan:

1.

"PETER HITCHENS: Why England should leave the UK to embrace a golden future"



Reads like a joke, but he seems to be serious, which is baffling. The UK is already diminished on the world stage. A stroppy inward-looking England would be a gnat. https://t.co/xCCY8LMOTs — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@uk_domain_names) May 19, 2022

2.

Yeah. England to leave the UK. Hard borders everywhere. Bollocks to WTO, WHO, NATO, all of it. Brick up the Chunnel. Close all ferry ports and airports. No-one allowed in or out. Flags compulsory on every inch of land.



You utter fucking berk, Hitchens. https://t.co/CYGLV70LXN — The Turd Reich (@Turd_Reich_UK) May 19, 2022

3.

Can't we all secede from Peter Hitchens? That seems the best solution. — Phil Warner (@PhilWerner9) May 19, 2022

4.

This is like a dumped boyfriend saying he was going to finish with you anyway. Has the penny finally dropped with England that the Union is over?



PETER HITCHENS: Why England should leave the UK https://t.co/2gRue4XGAW via @MailOnline — Ricky Goold 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 (@Graemereaper) May 19, 2022

5.

Excellent idea -disband the fake empire created by the norman sea pirates and land bandits along with their tax collectors and create Scots, Welsh and English nation states. Let the Irish have their unified nation. After that we will carve up the American empire. #UK #Brexit https://t.co/hWrFpgg3Z5 — Sam Abraham (@IamSamAbraham) May 19, 2022

6.

Brexiters realising what they've done to the UK now changing the narrative! https://t.co/YKLWhTIjID — Adrian Farrell 💫🇺🇦 (@AdrianFarrellAT) May 19, 2022

7.

Ridiculous man with a mouthpiece spouts ridiculous nonsense https://t.co/ZACa8pP8Kb — The right honourable Marquis Covidiot from UHF (@fluteuphisnose) May 19, 2022

8.

For nationalists the answer to all problems is always more nationalism. https://t.co/CTjBLBOUUU — Pro-UK Anti-Theism⚛️🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦 (@AyrshireBog) May 19, 2022

9.

Another Brexiteer happy to see the end of the Union. https://t.co/edNiWX475y — Robespierre 🇪🇺 (@MaxFRobespierre) May 19, 2022

10.

Sorry what..? This is village idiocy mentality. https://t.co/nqqfBMa58o — LozzatheAngel (@Angelsfeartogo) May 19, 2022

11.

real line from this article: sure the british empire did bad things, but that's nothing compared to the chinese empire of the future https://t.co/5vz3jnmEbr — hum dunkin (@hum_dunkin) May 18, 2022

