Carol Vorderman has been lauded after she launched into a superb rant on Late Night Lycett – blasting the inept Tory government’s 14 years of failure.

The former Countdown host appeared on the second season of Lycett’s late-night show, and it didn’t take long before she took aim at the government.

Asked about her upcoming book by comedian Lycett, she proudly declared that she is “not holding back” in what promises to be an eye-opening expose into how the Tories have helped make the rich even richer.

She said: “I did a few numbers, earlier in the year they’d been in power for 5000 days since David Cameron became PM in January… but I calculated how much they had added to the national debt every day for 5000 days, and it was over £300 million a day, for 5000 days, where’s all the money gone?

“Because I tell you what, everything NHS, prisons, schools, water, rivers, even water in the taps in Devon, everything has turned to s**t.”

Carol’s comments were met with huge cheers and applause from the audience.

They were also lauded on social media, with one person dubbing her the “people’s princess” following the “iconic” outburst.

Watch the clip in full below:

