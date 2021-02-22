Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi was on BBC news this morning and he did not perform well, at all.

He was probed on the reopening of schools for “all pupils” on March 8.

He replied: “Correct, that is all schools because, as I said, it is three weeks after the over-50s will have received the first dose of vaccine protection,

“And it also -“ Mr Zahawi tried to continue before presenter Louise Minchin pulled him up over his error: “Sorry, do you mean the over-50s?

“Because there are people here who are in their over-50s and have not yet had their vaccination.”

He then tried to backtrack: “So, so – sorry, my apologies, it’s – March 8 is three weeks after the cohort that is the most vulnerable will have received their protection from the mid-February deadline.

“The middle of April is when over-50s will have received their protection. That is the target for the vaccine deployment.”

In which the Vaccines Minister literally claims the schools are opening at the beginning of March because that’s three weeks after the middle of April pic.twitter.com/UCXAz5YD95 — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) February 22, 2021

Diane Abbott

The Vaccines Minister appears to have pretty much got away with his error this morning. As he did, Diane Abbott’s name began to trend on Twitter, with many people remembering how she was treated when she made a blunder when in the shadow cabinet.

She was asked to quit after an interview gaff hit the headlines.

She stumbled over the cost of Labour’s pledge for 10,000 extra police officers, ahead of the 2017 election.

Abbott accused the Conservative party of unleashing the most vicious and negative general election campaign in her memory, expressing her disappointment that a female prime minister had singled her out as a national target.

Reactions

Your regular reminder that Diane Abbott was subjected to torrents of abuse because she once jumbled up her figures on police numbers. Zahawi’s just affirmed the government is tackling Covid with time travel. — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) February 22, 2021

People banging on about the fuss people made about Diane Abbott and Nadhim Zahawi's working out. The major "takeaway" should be the latter has a prominent position in government, during a pandemic. The former was in opposition. Not during a pandemic. That's all you need to know. — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) February 22, 2021

Can you imagine the awful comments if Diane Abbott had said that — Derren Martin (@derren2810) February 22, 2021

Everyone can misspeak. But if this was Diane Abbott the press would have vilified her. [I hope he misspoke] https://t.co/mIWyvmoM0R — Paul Day (@PaulDayMK) February 22, 2021

I think the government are mixing March and May up? An easy mistake to make as they both begin with the same letter🙃. I'm not a fan of Diane Abbott but I'm guessing if she said this sections of the press and their supporters would have a field day. https://t.co/Potrm88FXW — Tom Sutherland 🔶🇪🇺🇵🇱 (@SimplySuvo92) February 22, 2021

As @jonlis1 rightly points out: if we recall the way Diane Abbott was vilified for getting her numbers wrong, if this is swept under the carpet by comparison, it’s a pretty poor reflection on our society… https://t.co/RS8LmUE5XC — Ben Thapa (@BenThapa82) February 22, 2021

If it had been Diane Abbott who said this it would have been front page headlines on all the gutter press and media outlets. BBC edited it out of his statement on this mornings programme. Why? Instructions from above? Don’t let the public see how stupid and dishonest they are? https://t.co/I8TdwTNC9E — Chris Bielby (@blbbirds) February 22, 2021

We are now tackling Covid with crap sums and time travel. If Diane Abbott said this, the media would be going on about it for months. https://t.co/hdoK94Z1Rf — Christopher Farrelly (@ChrisFarrelly) February 22, 2021

